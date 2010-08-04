Tuscan Lamb with Roast Pumpkin

6 Serves 15 prep 90 cook

Method

1. Coat lamb all over with seasoning. Spray a large ovenproof dish with cooking oil. Place lamb, potatoes, rosemary and garlic in dish. Spray with cooking oil.

2. Cut pumpkin into 3cm thick wedges. Place onto an oven tray. Spray with cooking oil and sprinkle with extra seasoning. Toss well to coat all over.

3. Cook lamb and vegetables in a hot oven (200C) for about 11/2 hours or until cooked as desired, turning vegetables during cooking.

4. Serve lamb and vegetables with steamed green beans and prepared Maggi Instant Brown Onion Gravy.