Tuscan Lamb with Roast Pumpkin

Ingredients
1.5kg leg of lamb
1 tablespoon Tuscan seasoning
1kg potatoes, peeled, cut into large pieces
5 sprigs fresh rosemary
6 cloves garlic, peeled
cooking oil spray
1kg Kent (Jap) Pumpkin, unpeeled
extra 2 teaspoons Tuscan seasoning
steamed green beans
prepared Maggi Instant Brown Onion Gravy, to serve
Method
1. Coat lamb all over with seasoning. Spray a large ovenproof dish with cooking oil. Place lamb, potatoes, rosemary and garlic in dish. Spray with cooking oil.
2. Cut pumpkin into 3cm thick wedges. Place onto an oven tray. Spray with cooking oil and sprinkle with extra seasoning. Toss well to coat all over.
3. Cook lamb and vegetables in a hot oven (200C) for about 11/2 hours or until cooked as desired, turning vegetables during cooking.
4. Serve lamb and vegetables with steamed green beans and prepared Maggi Instant Brown Onion Gravy.