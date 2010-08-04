News

Chilli Con Carne

Try some mexican flair to spice up your evening meal!
Chilli Con Carne

4 Serves 15 prep 25 cook

Ingredients

cooking oil spray
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
500g Extra Premium Beef Mince
1 red capsicum, finely chopped
3 sticks celery, finely chopped
40g sachet chilli con carne recipe mix
400g can chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup water
420g can red kidney beans, rinsed, drained
310g can Edgell corn kernels, drained
heated corn tortillas, Pura Ultra Light Sour Cream and baby spinach leaves, to serve

Method

1. Spray a large heated non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook onion and garlic until soft. Add mince. Cook until browned all over. Add capsicum and celery. Cook 2 minutes.
2. Stir in recipe mix, tomatoes, water, beans and corn. Stir until heated through.
3. Serve mince mixture with heated corn tortillas, light sour cream and baby spinach leaves