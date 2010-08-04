Try some mexican flair to spice up your evening meal!
cooking oil spray
1. Spray a large heated non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook onion and garlic until soft. Add mince. Cook until browned all over. Add capsicum and celery. Cook 2 minutes.
4 Serves 15 prep 25 cook
Ingredients
cooking oil spray
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
500g Extra Premium Beef Mince
1 red capsicum, finely chopped
3 sticks celery, finely chopped
40g sachet chilli con carne recipe mix
400g can chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup water
420g can red kidney beans, rinsed, drained
310g can Edgell corn kernels, drained
heated corn tortillas, Pura Ultra Light Sour Cream and baby spinach leaves, to serve
Method
1. Spray a large heated non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook onion and garlic until soft. Add mince. Cook until browned all over. Add capsicum and celery. Cook 2 minutes.
2. Stir in recipe mix, tomatoes, water, beans and corn. Stir until heated through.
3. Serve mince mixture with heated corn tortillas, light sour cream and baby spinach leaves