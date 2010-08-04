Chilli Con Carne

4 Serves 15 prep 25 cook

Ingredients cooking oil spray

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

500g Extra Premium Beef Mince

1 red capsicum, finely chopped

3 sticks celery, finely chopped

40g sachet chilli con carne recipe mix

400g can chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup water

420g can red kidney beans, rinsed, drained

310g can Edgell corn kernels, drained

heated corn tortillas, Pura Ultra Light Sour Cream and baby spinach leaves, to serve

Method 1. Spray a large heated non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook onion and garlic until soft. Add mince. Cook until browned all over. Add capsicum and celery. Cook 2 minutes.

2. Stir in recipe mix, tomatoes, water, beans and corn. Stir until heated through.

3. Serve mince mixture with heated corn tortillas, light sour cream and baby spinach leaves

Try some mexican flair to spice up your evening meal!