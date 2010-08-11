News

Cheesy Bean Moussaka

Yahoo7 /
Perfect at the end of a busy day.
4-6 Serves 40 cook

Ingredients

2 large potatoes, peeled
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium eggplant, thinly sliced
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, finely crushed
1 red capsicum, diced
1 medium zucchini, diced
420g can HEINZ Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
1 tsp dried oregano
250g low fat ricotta cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup grated tasty cheese

Method

1. Meanwhile, heat half the oil in a saucepan. Cook eggplant until golden on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.
2. Heat remaining oil in saucepan. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum and zucchini, cook for 4 minutes. Stir in Baked Beans and oregano. Mix well. Set aside.
3. Layer half the sliced potatoes in a lightly greased (2.5 litre) casserole dish. Top with half the eggplant and half the bean mixture. Repeat.
4. Mix together ricotta and eggs, spread over top layer. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden. Serve with a green salad.

Notes

Hint: A great variation to this recipe is to fry off 250g lamb or beef mince prior to adding the Baked Beans.