Cheesy Bean Moussaka

4-6 Serves 40 cook

Method

1. Meanwhile, heat half the oil in a saucepan. Cook eggplant until golden on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.

2. Heat remaining oil in saucepan. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum and zucchini, cook for 4 minutes. Stir in Baked Beans and oregano. Mix well. Set aside.

3. Layer half the sliced potatoes in a lightly greased (2.5 litre) casserole dish. Top with half the eggplant and half the bean mixture. Repeat.

4. Mix together ricotta and eggs, spread over top layer. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden. Serve with a green salad.