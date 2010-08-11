Bacon and Pear Frittata with Hoisin Sauce

Method

1. Heat a grill pan and add the olive oil. Add the bacon and onions, cook for several minutes, then stir fry the roughly chopped broccolini.

2. Combine in a bowl the eggs, half the Parmesan, the diced pear, Italian parsley and seasoning. Add this to the bacon and broccolini then gently stir as it begins to set.

3. When almost set swirl half the Hoisin sauce through the top and sprinkle with the remainder of the cheese. Finish under the grill or in a hot oven.

4. Present with a drizzle of the Hoisin sauce, olive oil and a little dressed rocket.