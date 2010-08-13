Tuna and Corn Pancakes

4 Serves 15 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Whisk 1 cup skim milk and 2 eggs together in large bowl. Gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups sifted self-raising flour until smooth. Stir in 420g can drained Edgell Super Sweet Corn Kernels, 3 x 95g cans drained Safcol Tuna in Springwater and 3 thinly sliced green spring onions.

2. Spray a large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1/4 cups of batter, in batches, until browned on both sides and cooked through. Serve pancakes with bottled tomato chutney and salad.