News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Tuna and Corn Pancakes

Yahoo7 /
Tuna and Corn Pancakes

Tuna and Corn Pancakes

4 Serves 15 prep 15 cook

Ingredients

1 cup skim milk
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups sifted self-raising flour
420g can drained Edgell Super Sweet Corn Kernels
3 x 95g cans drained Safcol Tuna in Springwater
3 thinly sliced green spring onions
Bottled tomato chutney and salad to serve
Cooking oil spray

Method

1. Whisk 1 cup skim milk and 2 eggs together in large bowl. Gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups sifted self-raising flour until smooth. Stir in 420g can drained Edgell Super Sweet Corn Kernels, 3 x 95g cans drained Safcol Tuna in Springwater and 3 thinly sliced green spring onions.
2. Spray a large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1/4 cups of batter, in batches, until browned on both sides and cooked through. Serve pancakes with bottled tomato chutney and salad.