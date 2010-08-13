Curried Cauliflower Soup

4 Serves 10 prep 20 cook
Ingredients
1 chopped onion
3 cloves crushed garlic
3 cups chopped cauliflower florets
2 chopped zucchinis
535g can Heinz Malaysian Laksa Soup
4 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Ciabatta bread to serve
Cooking oil spray
Method
1. Spray large non-stick saucepan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 3 cloves crushed garlic. Add 3 cups chopped cauliflower florets. Cook 5 minutes.
2. Stir in 2 chopped zucchinis, 535g can Heinz Malaysian Laksa Soup and 4 cups chicken stock. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.
3. Blend soup using a stick blender until smooth. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped parsley. Serve soup with sliced ciabatta bread.