Curried Cauliflower Soup

4 Serves 10 prep 20 cook

Method

1. Spray large non-stick saucepan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 3 cloves crushed garlic. Add 3 cups chopped cauliflower florets. Cook 5 minutes.

2. Stir in 2 chopped zucchinis, 535g can Heinz Malaysian Laksa Soup and 4 cups chicken stock. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.

3. Blend soup using a stick blender until smooth. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped parsley. Serve soup with sliced ciabatta bread.