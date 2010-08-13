Coq Au Vin

Method

1. Lightly flour and season with salt and pepper the chicken Maryland pieces. Over a medium heat seal and brown the chicken in olive oil in a heavy pan (with a lid), remove and set aside. In the same pan juices fry the onion, garlic and bacon until soft.

2.Turn the heat to low and return the Chicken to the pan along with the small brown (pickling) onions, chicken stock and red wine (at least half the bottle) and a bay leaf and sprigs of fresh thyme.

3. Put the lid on and cook for about 35 minutes, add a dozen button mushrooms and cook gently for another 20 minutes.

4. To finish add the brandy, ignite, stir and serve with new potatoes tossed in butter and Chopped parsley.