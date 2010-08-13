Spanakopita

4 Serves 10 prep 10 cook

Method

1. Pre-heat oven to 200C (fan forced).

2. Place pine nuts on oven tray and cook in oven for 1 minute or until golden.

3. Squeeze excess water out of spinach and combine spinach with crumbled feta, ricotta, nutmeg and pine nuts in a bowl.

4. Take one sheet of filo pastry and oil one side, fold in half lengthways. Place teaspoonfuls of mixture along bottom of Filo sheets and roll to form a sausage shape.

5. Place parcels to form a continuous spiral on an oiled oven tray, and brush tops with oil. Place in oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown.