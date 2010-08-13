Spanakopita

This traditonal Greek dish will become an instant favourite!
500g Frozen chopped spinach- defrosted
1. Pre-heat oven to 200C (fan forced).
4 Serves 10 prep 10 cook
Ingredients
500g Frozen chopped spinach- defrosted
350g Australian Feta
250g Ricotta
1tbsp Pine nuts
½ tsp Nutmeg
16 Filo pastry sheets
3tbsp Olive oil
Method
1. Pre-heat oven to 200C (fan forced).
2. Place pine nuts on oven tray and cook in oven for 1 minute or until golden.
3. Squeeze excess water out of spinach and combine spinach with crumbled feta, ricotta, nutmeg and pine nuts in a bowl.
4. Take one sheet of filo pastry and oil one side, fold in half lengthways. Place teaspoonfuls of mixture along bottom of Filo sheets and roll to form a sausage shape.
5. Place parcels to form a continuous spiral on an oiled oven tray, and brush tops with oil. Place in oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown.