Ginger and Orange Pork

4 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Finely grate 1 large orange. Peel 3 large oranges and cut into segments. Spray heated non-stick wok with cooking oil.

2. Stir-fry 500g sliced lean Pork Loin Steaks in batches until brown. Remove from wok. Stir-fry 1 thickly sliced red onion, 1 chopped red capsicum, 1 tablespoon grated ginger and 2 cloves crushed garlic. Add 3 sticks sliced celery and 200g sugar snap peas. Stir-fry until almost tender.

3. Return pork to wok with orange rind, orange segments, 1 cup chicken stock and 1 tablespoon cornflour blended with 1/4 cup orange juice. Stir-fry until sauce boils and thickens. Serve stir-fry on cooked rice noodles.