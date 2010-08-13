Black Bean Steaks

Ingredients
6 small lean Yearling Porterhouse Steaks
300g jar Asia At Home Black Bean Sauce
2 cloves crushed garlic
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
3/4 cup jasmine rice
4 sliced green spring onions
2 cups shredded Chinese cabbage
1 chopped green capsicum
425g can drained baby corn cuts
1 cup bean sprouts
2 cups steamed broccoli florets
75g packet coarsely crushed uncooked 2 minute noodles 99% fat-free
1/2 cup fat-free bottled honey and soy salad dressing
Method
1. Combine 6 small lean Yearling Porterhouse Steaks, 300g jar Asia At Home Black Bean Sauce, 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper. Marinate 10 minutes. Char-grill steaks until browned and cooked as desired. 2. Meanwhile, cook 3/4 cup jasmine rice. Drain well. Combine hot rice, 4 sliced green spring onions, 2 cups shredded Chinese cabbage, 1 chopped green capsicum, 425g can drained baby corn cuts, 1 cup bean sprouts, 2 cups steamed broccoli florets and 75g packet coarsely crushed uncooked 2 minute noodles 99% fat-free. Drizzle with 1/2 cup fat-free bottled honey and soy salad dressing. Toss well to combine.
3. Serve steaks with warm rice salad.