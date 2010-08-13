Black Bean Steaks

6 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

Ingredients 6 small lean Yearling Porterhouse Steaks

300g jar Asia At Home Black Bean Sauce

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

3/4 cup jasmine rice

4 sliced green spring onions

2 cups shredded Chinese cabbage

1 chopped green capsicum

425g can drained baby corn cuts

1 cup bean sprouts

2 cups steamed broccoli florets

75g packet coarsely crushed uncooked 2 minute noodles 99% fat-free

1/2 cup fat-free bottled honey and soy salad dressing

Method 1. Combine 6 small lean Yearling Porterhouse Steaks, 300g jar Asia At Home Black Bean Sauce, 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper. Marinate 10 minutes. Char-grill steaks until browned and cooked as desired. 2. Meanwhile, cook 3/4 cup jasmine rice. Drain well. Combine hot rice, 4 sliced green spring onions, 2 cups shredded Chinese cabbage, 1 chopped green capsicum, 425g can drained baby corn cuts, 1 cup bean sprouts, 2 cups steamed broccoli florets and 75g packet coarsely crushed uncooked 2 minute noodles 99% fat-free. Drizzle with 1/2 cup fat-free bottled honey and soy salad dressing. Toss well to combine.

3. Serve steaks with warm rice salad.

This steak and chinese salad combination makes sure your family gets the protein and vitamins it needs.