Smoked Salmon Tortilla Wedges with a Salad of Curly Endive

Method

1. Combine potatoes, eggs, parsley, smoked salmon, semi dried tomatoes and pepper in a bowl and stir to combine.

2. Melt half the butter in a large non-stick frypan and saute the leek and capsicums until softened. Add to potato mixture and stir to combine thoroughly.

3. Melt remaining butter in the same frypan and pour in tortilla mixture. Reduce heat, cover and cook for 4-5 minutes on low heat until base of tortilla is cooked.

4. Remove lid and transfer frypan to a hot grill, and continue cooking until tortilla is golden and cooked. Run a spatula around edge of frypan to release tortilla. Cool slightly before cutting into 8 wedges.

5. Place endive, tomato, cucumber and red onion in a bowl. Combine mayonnaise, lime juice, rind and seasonings and and toss gently into salad ingredients.

6. Serve mounds of salad over each tortilla stack. Serve with smoked salmon slices and crusty bread.