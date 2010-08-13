Asian Style Beef Salad

Method

1. Combine rump steak, soy sauce, garlic and lime juice and marinate for 10 minutes. Remove meat from marinade and char grill or BBQ until medium rare or to your liking. Rest for 5-10 minutes.

2. Combine dressing ingredients in a bowl. Thinly slice cooled steak and add to dressing.

3. To serve, combine salad ingredients and arrange on a serving platter. Add sliced beef and drizzle accompanying dressing over salad. Garnish with roasted peanuts and serve.