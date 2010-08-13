Asian Style Beef Salad

Ingredients
500g rump steak, trimmed
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons lime juice
Dressing
2 small red chilli's, seeded and thinly sliced
1 tablespoons soy sauce, extra
1 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice, extra
3 teaspoons palm sugar (or brown sugar)
2 kaffir lime leaves, finely shredded
Salad
1 small baby cos lettuce
4 red shallots, peeled and sliced
1/3 cup coriander leaves
1/3 cup mint leaves
1/3 cup Thai basil leaves (or traditional basil)
1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced
roasted peanuts or cashews, chopped, for garnish
Method
1. Combine rump steak, soy sauce, garlic and lime juice and marinate for 10 minutes. Remove meat from marinade and char grill or BBQ until medium rare or to your liking. Rest for 5-10 minutes.
2. Combine dressing ingredients in a bowl. Thinly slice cooled steak and add to dressing.
3. To serve, combine salad ingredients and arrange on a serving platter. Add sliced beef and drizzle accompanying dressing over salad. Garnish with roasted peanuts and serve.