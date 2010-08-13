Hokkien Noodles with Seared Prawns

Method

1. Place noodles in a bowl of boiling water for 3-5 minutes until softened and then drain well.

2. Meanwhile, heat a wok. Add peanut oil and chilli to hot the hot wok then add prawns, searing over high heat for 1 minute. Remove cooked prawns from wok and keep in a warm place while the noodles are cooked.

3. Add sesame oil, ginger and spring onions and stir fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Add baby bok choy, sweet chilli sauce and oyster sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Add noodles and stir fry until heated through.

4. Place noodles on a serving plate and top with cooked prawns. Serve immediately with lime wedges.