Hokkien Noodles with Seared Prawns

Ingredients
12 green prawns, peeled, tails left intact
1 tablespoon peanut oil
1 birds eye chilli, seeded and finely shredded
450g Hokkien noodles
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 tablespoon grated ginger
8 spring onions, quartered
200g baby bok choy, quartered
2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce
1/4 cup oyster sauce
lime wedges, for serving
Method
1. Place noodles in a bowl of boiling water for 3-5 minutes until softened and then drain well.
2. Meanwhile, heat a wok. Add peanut oil and chilli to hot the hot wok then add prawns, searing over high heat for 1 minute. Remove cooked prawns from wok and keep in a warm place while the noodles are cooked.
3. Add sesame oil, ginger and spring onions and stir fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Add baby bok choy, sweet chilli sauce and oyster sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Add noodles and stir fry until heated through.
4. Place noodles on a serving plate and top with cooked prawns. Serve immediately with lime wedges.