Mexi Beef Cups

Method

1. Microwave 6 salsa flavoured flour tortillas according to instructions on packet. Spray 6 holes of 12-hole (1/3 cup) muffin pan with cooking oil. Carefully push tortillas into holes to form cups. Cook in moderate oven (180C) for 10 minutes or until golden.

2. Meanwhile, spray large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 1 chopped red capsicum. Add 500g Premium Beef Mince. Cook until brown. Stir in 35g sachet taco seasoning, 400g can chopped Ardmona Whole Peeled Tomatoes, 425g can IGA Baked Beans and 3/4 cup frozen Birds Eye Peas. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped coriander.

3. Serve mince in tortilla cups. Top with 1/4 cup shredded Black and Gold Cheese. Serve with a cherry tomato, red onion and cucumber salsa.