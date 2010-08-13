Mexi Beef Cups

Ingredients
6 salsa flavoured flour tortillas
Cooking Oil Spray
1 chopped onion
1 chopped red capsicum
500g Premium Beef Mince
35g sachet taco seasoning
400g can chopped Ardmona Whole Peeled Tomatoes
425g can IGA Baked Beans
3/4 cup frozen Birds Eye Peas
2 tablespoons chopped coriander
1/4 cup shredded Black and Gold Cheese
Cherry tomato, red onion and cucumber salsa to serve
Method
1. Microwave 6 salsa flavoured flour tortillas according to instructions on packet. Spray 6 holes of 12-hole (1/3 cup) muffin pan with cooking oil. Carefully push tortillas into holes to form cups. Cook in moderate oven (180C) for 10 minutes or until golden.
2. Meanwhile, spray large non-stick frying pan with cooking oil. Cook 1 chopped onion and 1 chopped red capsicum. Add 500g Premium Beef Mince. Cook until brown. Stir in 35g sachet taco seasoning, 400g can chopped Ardmona Whole Peeled Tomatoes, 425g can IGA Baked Beans and 3/4 cup frozen Birds Eye Peas. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped coriander.
3. Serve mince in tortilla cups. Top with 1/4 cup shredded Black and Gold Cheese. Serve with a cherry tomato, red onion and cucumber salsa.