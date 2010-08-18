Individual Seafood Pies

Method

Prepare seafood and divide evenly between 6 individual 400ml capacity pie dishes or oven proof bowls and top with mushrooms.

1. Heat veloute sauce, add cream and combine over a low heat. Stir in mustard, chives, tomato and lemon juice. Season to taste with freshly ground pepper and salt.

2. Pour sauce over seafood and mushroom mixture.

3. Brush egg over the undersides of each pastry round. Place the rounds on top of the pie dishes with outer rim of pastry overlapping onto the dish. Press firmly around the edge of the pie dish. Brush egg over tops of each pastry round.

4. Bake in a preheated oven of 190C for 20 minutes until pastry is crisp and golden brown in colour. Serve immediately with crusty bread and a crisp green salad.