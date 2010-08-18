Individual Seafood Pies

Ingredients
12 dry scallops
12 green prawns, shelled and deviened
400g firm fish, eg rockling, blue eye, cut into 2cm cubes
12 button mushrooms, quartered
500ml Veloute Sauce (made from 50g butter, 40g flour & 500ml chicken or fish stock)
500ml cream or (250ml milk & 250ml cream)
1 tablespoon seeded Dijon Mustard
3 tablespoon chopped chives
1 tomato, peeled, seeded and finely diced
squeeze fresh lemon juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 sheets puff pastry, cut into 6 rounds 1.5cm larger in diameter than pie dishes
1 egg, lightly beaten, for glazing
Method
Prepare seafood and divide evenly between 6 individual 400ml capacity pie dishes or oven proof bowls and top with mushrooms.
1. Heat veloute sauce, add cream and combine over a low heat. Stir in mustard, chives, tomato and lemon juice. Season to taste with freshly ground pepper and salt.
2. Pour sauce over seafood and mushroom mixture.
3. Brush egg over the undersides of each pastry round. Place the rounds on top of the pie dishes with outer rim of pastry overlapping onto the dish. Press firmly around the edge of the pie dish. Brush egg over tops of each pastry round.
4. Bake in a preheated oven of 190C for 20 minutes until pastry is crisp and golden brown in colour. Serve immediately with crusty bread and a crisp green salad.
Notes
- Pies can be prepared several hours before serving and held in the refrigerator until ready to bake.
- For a lighter version of this pie, milk can be substituted in place of cream or by using half milk, half cream. The cream gives a devine, silky texure to the sauce and is perfect for a special occasion dish.
- A veloute sauce is very similar to a white sauce or a Bechamel sauce, but instead of using milk as the liquid, you use stock (either chicken, fish or vegetable stock).
- Can substitute chicken and add other fresh vegetables in place of seafood for a change.