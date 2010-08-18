Baked Whole Snapper with Thai Flavours

Ingredients

4 small whole snapper (300g each) or 1 whole large snapper (800g - 900g), scaled and gutted

rice flour, for dusting

3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil, for shallow frying

steamed rice, for serving





Vegetables



2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into julienne strips

1 red capsicum, seeded and cut into strips

150g snow peas, cut into strips





Dressing



3 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons lime juice

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large clove crushed garlic

1 birds eye chilli, seeded and finely chopped

3 tablespoons palm sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 spring onions, diagonally sliced

2 tablespoons roasted cashew nuts, chopped