Baked Whole Snapper with Thai Flavours

This flavoursome seafood dish is healthy and delicious.
4 small whole snapper (300g each) or 1 whole large snapper (800g - 900g), scaled and gutted
Ingredients
rice flour, for dusting
3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil, for shallow frying
steamed rice, for serving
Vegetables
2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into julienne strips
1 red capsicum, seeded and cut into strips
150g snow peas, cut into strips
Dressing
3 tablespoons fish sauce
3 tablespoons lime juice
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 large clove crushed garlic
1 birds eye chilli, seeded and finely chopped
3 tablespoons palm sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
6 spring onions, diagonally sliced
2 tablespoons roasted cashew nuts, chopped