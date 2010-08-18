Roast Pork with Apples

Ingredients
1.5kg IGA Pork Scotch Roast
3 garlic cloves
6 halved sage leaves
1 red onion
2 gala apples
3/4 cup chicken stock
1 cup Goulburn Valley Cloudy Apple Juice
pan-fried snow peas and red cabbage to serve
Method
1. Cut 12 small slits into 1.5kg IGA Pork Scotch Roast. Quarter 3 cloves peeled garlic. Push garlic and 6 halved sage leaves into slits. Place pork into a large baking dish.
2. Add 1 red onion, cut into wedges and 2 gala apples, cored and cut into thick wedges. Pour 3/4 cup chicken stock and 1 cup Goulburn Valley Cloudy Apple Juice over pork. Cook in a hot oven (240C) for about 40 minutes or until browned all over and cooked as desired (cover pork with foil during cooking if over-browning).
3. Serve pork with apple mixture and pan-fried snow peas and red cabbage.