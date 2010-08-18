Roast Pork with Apples

Method

1. Cut 12 small slits into 1.5kg IGA Pork Scotch Roast. Quarter 3 cloves peeled garlic. Push garlic and 6 halved sage leaves into slits. Place pork into a large baking dish.

2. Add 1 red onion, cut into wedges and 2 gala apples, cored and cut into thick wedges. Pour 3/4 cup chicken stock and 1 cup Goulburn Valley Cloudy Apple Juice over pork. Cook in a hot oven (240C) for about 40 minutes or until browned all over and cooked as desired (cover pork with foil during cooking if over-browning).

3. Serve pork with apple mixture and pan-fried snow peas and red cabbage.