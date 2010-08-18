Hearty Vegetable Soup

Method

1. Cook 1 chopped onion and 2 cloves crushed garlic. Add 2 sticks chopped celery and 1 chopped zucchini. Cook until just tender. Add 420g can Heinz Tomato Soup, 6 cups beef stock and 2 cups water. Bring to boil.

2. Add 500g packet McCains Frozen Winter Vegetables, 3/4 cup McCains Frozen Corn Kernels and 420g can drained Edgell Four Bean Mix. Simmer soup, uncovered, for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

3. Meanwhile, cut 1/2 x 450g loaf Bazaar Turkish Bread into 1cm thick slices. Cook under a hot grill until toasted. Spread toasts with 2 tablespoons Kraft Philly Garlic and Herb. Serve soup with toasts.