Smoothies - Breakfast In a Glass

Ingredients
Tropical Dream Smoothie
200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup chopped mango
1/4 cup chopped banana
toasted shredded coconut, for sprinkling
Mixed Berry Combo Smoothie
200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries)
Spiced Vanilla and Banana Smoothie
200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
pinch cinnamon
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 cup banana
extra cinnamon, for sprinkling
Method
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
2. Pour into 2 tall glasses and serve with a straw.