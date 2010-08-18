Smoothies - Breakfast In a Glass

Tropical Dream Smoothie 200g tub vanilla yogurt 1/2 cup milk 1/4 cup chopped mango 1/4 cup chopped banana toasted shredded coconut, for sprinkling Mixed Berry Combo Smoothie 200g tub vanilla yogurt 1/2 cup milk 1/4 cup mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries) Spiced Vanilla and Banana Smoothie 200g tub vanilla yogurt 1/2 cup milk pinch cinnamon 2 teaspoons honey 1/2 cup banana extra cinnamon, for sprinkling

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Pour into 2 tall glasses and serve with a straw.