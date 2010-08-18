News

Smoothies - Breakfast In a Glass

Ingredients

Tropical Dream Smoothie

200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup chopped mango
1/4 cup chopped banana
toasted shredded coconut, for sprinkling


Mixed Berry Combo Smoothie

200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries)


Spiced Vanilla and Banana Smoothie

200g tub vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup milk
pinch cinnamon
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 cup banana
extra cinnamon, for sprinkling

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
2. Pour into 2 tall glasses and serve with a straw.