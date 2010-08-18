Lemon & Garlic Scented Lamb Roast

Method

1. Combine olive oil, lemon juice and rind, garlic, oregano and seasonings in a small bowl.

2. Lay lamb in a large baking dish (preferably non stick), and brush combined ingredients on both sides using all the oil mixture. Combine sweet potato, potatoes and extra oil and place around the lamb.

3. Place lamb and vegetables in a preheated oven of 200C and cook for 45 minutes, until vegetables are cooked and lamb is pink, turning as required during cooking. Remove lamb from baking dish, cover with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

4. Add zucchini to dish and cook with remaining vegetables for 15 minutes.

5. Combine tsatsiki ingredients in a serving bowl and serve with sliced lamb and cooked vegetables.