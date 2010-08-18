Lemon & Garlic Scented Lamb Roast

Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
grated rind of 1 large lemon
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon dried oregano
salt and freshly ground black pepper
2.5 kg leg of lamb, boned
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2.5cm thick slices
4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium zucchini, cut into 2.5 cm thick slices
2 tablespoons extra olive oil
Home Made Tsatsiki
1 cup Greek Style natural yogurt
1 large clove garlic, extra, crushed
1/2 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely chopped
salt & white pepper, to taste
Method
1. Combine olive oil, lemon juice and rind, garlic, oregano and seasonings in a small bowl.
2. Lay lamb in a large baking dish (preferably non stick), and brush combined ingredients on both sides using all the oil mixture. Combine sweet potato, potatoes and extra oil and place around the lamb.
3. Place lamb and vegetables in a preheated oven of 200C and cook for 45 minutes, until vegetables are cooked and lamb is pink, turning as required during cooking. Remove lamb from baking dish, cover with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
4. Add zucchini to dish and cook with remaining vegetables for 15 minutes.
5. Combine tsatsiki ingredients in a serving bowl and serve with sliced lamb and cooked vegetables.
Notes
TIPS:
- Cooking time of lamb will vary depending on the degree of doneness required.
- Taking meat out of the fridge and allowing it to stand at room temperature for 30-45 minutes will also reduce cooking time in oven.