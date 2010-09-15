Spaghetti Bolognese

Ingredients
250g lean steak, finely chopped
250g lean boneless pork, finely chopped
120g bacon, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 bay leaf
1x 400grams can Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes
125mls white wine
125mls water
2 tablespoons Ardmona Tomato Paste
salt and freshly ground black pepper
grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
cream
500g pasta
Parmesan for garnish
Method
1. Put steak, pork and bacon,mix well together, into a saucepan with oil, garlic, onion, parsley and bay leaf. Brown slowly, stirring frequently to prevent meat cooking in lumps.
2. As soon as garlic turns golden, remove it and discard.
3. Add Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes (with juice from can), wine, water, Ardmona Tomato Paste, salt, pepper and nutmeg.
4. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.
5. Add basil and cook for 1 minute longer. Remove from heat and discard bay leaf.
6. Add a few spoonfuls of cream.
7. Serve with pasta and parmesan cheese