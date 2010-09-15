Spaghetti Bolognese

4 Serves 15 prep 70 cook

Method

1. Put steak, pork and bacon,mix well together, into a saucepan with oil, garlic, onion, parsley and bay leaf. Brown slowly, stirring frequently to prevent meat cooking in lumps.

2. As soon as garlic turns golden, remove it and discard.

3. Add Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes (with juice from can), wine, water, Ardmona Tomato Paste, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

4. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.

5. Add basil and cook for 1 minute longer. Remove from heat and discard bay leaf.

6. Add a few spoonfuls of cream.

7. Serve with pasta and parmesan cheese