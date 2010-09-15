Butter flied Lamb

6 Serves 20 prep 90 cook

Method

1. Heat fan forced oven to 180C

2. Place garlic,celery,onion & lemons in a large baking pan and leg of lamb over this.

3. Pour over infused oil, Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes and wine. Place all other vegetables around lamb.

4. Top with rosemary and bake for 1 hour to 1 & 1/4 hours

5. Remove lamb and slice can be served on a bed of cous cous or mashed potatoes with vegetables over the top.

6. Pour as much or as little of the liquid over this.