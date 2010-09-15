Butter flied Lamb

Ingredients
1.8kg butterfly leg lamb
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
3 sprigs of rosemary
2 x 400g cans Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes
1 cup red wine
2 large red onions
3 sticks celery sliced
2 large lemons cut in wedges
3 tablespoons of lemon infused olive oil
3 finger eggplants
half bunch baby carrots
1 red pepper, sliced
1 green peppers, sliced
1 sweet potato, sliced
Method
1. Heat fan forced oven to 180C
2. Place garlic,celery,onion & lemons in a large baking pan and leg of lamb over this.
3. Pour over infused oil, Ardmona Chopped Tomatoes and wine. Place all other vegetables around lamb.
4. Top with rosemary and bake for 1 hour to 1 & 1/4 hours
5. Remove lamb and slice can be served on a bed of cous cous or mashed potatoes with vegetables over the top.
6. Pour as much or as little of the liquid over this.