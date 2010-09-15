They look great, smell delicious and pack a real punch! Try these stuffed peppers for some wow factor at your next dinner party <br><br> <a href="http://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/food/recipes/recipe/-/7947690/nonna-s-stuffed-peppers/" target="_blank">Get the recipe</a></b>

6 Serves 20 prep 120 cook

Method

1. Remove tops of capsicums by cutting a 'lid'. Remove seeds and membrane. Blanch capsicums in boiling water to soften. Leave to cool.

2. Combine minced beef, cooked rice, Ardmona Tomato Paste, grated onion, proscuttio and eggs. Season to taste.

3. Fill capsicums with mixture, replacing the lids. Sprinkle with olive oil.

4. Put them in a lightly greased baking dish, pour over the Ardmona Crushed Tomatoes, cover and bake at 180 degrees for 1.5 hours.

5. Garnish with dill sprigs