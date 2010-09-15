Nonna’s Stuffed Peppers

6 Serves 20 prep 120 cook
Ingredients
1 810g can Ardmona Crushed Tomatoes
10-12 medium capsicums
1.5 kilos minced beef
6 slices chopped proscuttio/bacon
2 cups cooked long grain rice
2 grated medium onions
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 bunch dill
2 tbsp Ardmona Tomato Paste
Method
1. Remove tops of capsicums by cutting a 'lid'. Remove seeds and membrane. Blanch capsicums in boiling water to soften. Leave to cool.
2. Combine minced beef, cooked rice, Ardmona Tomato Paste, grated onion, proscuttio and eggs. Season to taste.
3. Fill capsicums with mixture, replacing the lids. Sprinkle with olive oil.
4. Put them in a lightly greased baking dish, pour over the Ardmona Crushed Tomatoes, cover and bake at 180 degrees for 1.5 hours.
5. Garnish with dill sprigs