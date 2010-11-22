Prawn Martini with Mango Salsa

Serves 4

Method

Have four martini glasses ready. Mix the mango, chilli, lime juice and Thai basil together to make the salsa. Spoon 2 tablespoons of salsa into the bottom of each martini glass.



Dress the prawns with the coconut dressing and place 4-6 prawns in each glass. Add a touch more salsa on top and finish with the kaffir lime strips and a garnish of red chilli and betel leaves.