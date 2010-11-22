Prawn Martini with Mango Salsa

Ingredients
1–2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced
1 large red chilli, finely diced
Juice of 2 limes
9 Thai basil leaves, julienned
1 x 1 kg (2 lb 4 oz) Crystal Bay medium prawns, cooked
and shell removed and deveined
125 ml (4 fl oz/1/2 cup) coconut dressing
2 kaffir lime leaves, julienned
Julienned red chilli for garnish
Betel leaves for garnish
Coconut dressing
150 ml (5 fl oz) coconut cream
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon fish sauce
Method
Have four martini glasses ready. Mix the mango, chilli, lime juice and Thai basil together to make the salsa. Spoon 2 tablespoons of salsa into the bottom of each martini glass.
Dress the prawns with the coconut dressing and place 4-6 prawns in each glass. Add a touch more salsa on top and finish with the kaffir lime strips and a garnish of red chilli and betel leaves.