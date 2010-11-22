Mango and Strawberry Pavlova Roll

Serves 4

Method

Preheat the oven to moderately slow (160°C/140°C fan-forced). Grease a 25cm x 30 cm Swiss roll pan and place a piece of baking paper so that it covers the base and extends over the two opposite sides of the Swiss roll pan. Beat the egg whites in a small bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form; gradually add the sugar, beating until dissolved between additions. Fold in the vanilla, vinegar and cornflour.



Spread the mixture into the prepared pan; sprinkle with the coconut. Bake on the lower shelf of a moderately slow oven for about 20 minutes or until the meringue is browned lightly.



Meanwhile, cover a wire rack with a sheet of baking paper. Invert the meringue onto the paper, then

remove the lining paper. Allow to cool, coconut-side down.



Spread yoghurt over the cooled meringue. Top with mango slices.



Roll the meringue firmly from the long side, using baking paper to guide the meringue as it rolls. Serve sliced and drizzle with passion fruit pulp and extra mango slices.



Tip: Recipe can be made six hours ahead.