Sangria

1L

Ingredients 3 slices of blood orange

3 slices of lemon

3 slices of green apple

3 slices of pear

3 lychees

3 tea spoons of fresh passionfruit pulp

3 diced strawberries

½ diced lime

10 mint leaves

375ml (half a bottle) of good quality red or white wine

60ml Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka

Lemonade

Method Add fruit and herbs to a jug. Lightly muddle ingredients, and add wine, vodka and ice. Top with lemonade and serve.

Cool down this summer with a jug of this refreshing and extra-fruity Sangria.