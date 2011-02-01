Cool down this summer with a jug of this refreshing and extra-fruity Sangria.
Ingredients
3 slices of blood orange
3 slices of lemon
3 slices of green apple
3 slices of pear
3 lychees
3 tea spoons of fresh passionfruit pulp
3 diced strawberries
½ diced lime
10 mint leaves
375ml (half a bottle) of good quality red or white wine
60ml Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka
Lemonade
Method
Add fruit and herbs to a jug. Lightly muddle ingredients, and add wine, vodka and ice. Top with lemonade and serve.