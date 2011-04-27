Scalloped tomatoes

scalloped_tomatoes3x4-16rf8tj.jpg

4 Serves 5 mins prep 30 cook

Ingredients 3 tbsp butter

2 x 400g cans Ardmona chopped tomatoes

salt and freshly ground black pepper to season

3 cups fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

½ cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, basil, thyme, oregano)

Method Preheat oven to 200C.

Grease a 15cm x 25cm ovenproof dish with butter.

Place tomatoes in baking dish.

Mix breadcrumbs with cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Scatter over tomatoes to cover.

Bake in oven for 30 minutes until golden brown. 'Ardmona’ is a registered trade mark of SPC Ardmona.

This vintage recipe has been sourced from a school cooking book from the 1920’s.This is a simple classic tomato bake with a crunchy breadcrumb crust. Delicious as a side dish with a roast or grilled meats. The recipe has been updated with the addition...