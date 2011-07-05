Jasmine thai salmon

4 Serves 15 prep 5 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200Ã‚ÂºC. Tear the teabags open and sprinkle the tea leaves into a frying pan. Stir in the water, fish sauce, chilli sauce, lime juice, oil and sugar, simmer for 1 minute.

2. Add the salmon and cook each side for 30 seconds. Transfer the salmon and liquid to a baking dish and bake for 5 minutes or until almost cooked through.

3. Combine the salad ingredients and serve with the salmon. Sprinkle with the cashews.