Jasmine thai salmon

Ingredients
2 Dilmah Fragrant Jasmine Green Real Leaf Tea teabags
½ cup water
¼ cup fish sauce
2 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce
2 tablespoons oil
1 tablespoon brown sugar
4 x 200g red salmon fillets
1/3 cup roughly chopped cashews
Salad
40g bean sprouts
40g baby English spinach
1 Lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced
1/3 cup torn mint leaves
1/3 cup torn coriander leaves
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200Ã‚ÂºC. Tear the teabags open and sprinkle the tea leaves into a frying pan. Stir in the water, fish sauce, chilli sauce, lime juice, oil and sugar, simmer for 1 minute.
2. Add the salmon and cook each side for 30 seconds. Transfer the salmon and liquid to a baking dish and bake for 5 minutes or until almost cooked through.
3. Combine the salad ingredients and serve with the salmon. Sprinkle with the cashews.