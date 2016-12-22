How to Make Christmas Dessert Yule Logs - Full Recipe

This is possibly the sweetest holiday treat for your Christmas dinner party. Today we're going to help you spread a little Christmas cheer by showing you how to make Dessert Yule Logs! What You'll Need - Cake: 6 Egg whites ½ cup Sugar 6 egg yolks 1/3 cup Sugar ½ cup Flour ½ cup Cocoa powder 2 tsp Vanilla ½ tsp Salt Filling: ½ cup Milk 2 tbsp Flour ½ cup Butter 2/3 cup Sugar 1 tsp Vanilla Icing: ½ cup Heavy cream ½ cup Butter 1 tsp Vanilla ½ tsp Salt ¼ cup Cocoa powder 3 cups Powdered sugar Steps: In a bowl, mix egg whites and sugar In a separate bowl, mix egg yolks, sugar, flour, cocoa powder, vanilla and salt Add mixture from first bowl to second bowl and blend well Grease a glass pan with butter and pour in mixture from 2nd bowl Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes Dampen a towel and dust with powdered sugar Roll cake up in towel and cool for 30 minutes Heat milk and flour in a pot Mix butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl, and add mixture from pot In a separate bowl, mix heavy cream, butter, vanilla, salt, cocoa powder and powdered sugar Unroll cake and cut into 4 pieces Fill each piece with filling mixture, roll up and top with icing