News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

How to Make Christmas Dessert Yule Logs - Full Recipe

This is possibly the sweetest holiday treat for your Christmas dinner party. Today we're going to help you spread a little Christmas cheer by showing you how to make Dessert Yule Logs! What You'll Need - Cake: 6 Egg whites ½ cup Sugar 6 egg yolks 1/3 cup Sugar ½ cup Flour ½ cup Cocoa powder 2 tsp Vanilla ½ tsp Salt Filling: ½ cup Milk 2 tbsp Flour ½ cup Butter 2/3 cup Sugar 1 tsp Vanilla Icing: ½ cup Heavy cream ½ cup Butter 1 tsp Vanilla ½ tsp Salt ¼ cup Cocoa powder 3 cups Powdered sugar Steps: In a bowl, mix egg whites and sugar In a separate bowl, mix egg yolks, sugar, flour, cocoa powder, vanilla and salt Add mixture from first bowl to second bowl and blend well Grease a glass pan with butter and pour in mixture from 2nd bowl Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes Dampen a towel and dust with powdered sugar Roll cake up in towel and cool for 30 minutes Heat milk and flour in a pot Mix butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl, and add mixture from pot In a separate bowl, mix heavy cream, butter, vanilla, salt, cocoa powder and powdered sugar Unroll cake and cut into 4 pieces Fill each piece with filling mixture, roll up and top with icing

Latest

Grenfell firefighters run London Marathon in full kit
0:40

Grenfell firefighters run London Marathon in full kit
Students panic when powerful winds strike southern China
0:44

Students panic when powerful winds strike southern China
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
0:51

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
2:24

All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
1:34

Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
1:56

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
MKR's Suong hospitalised
1:50

MKR's Suong hospitalised
Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
2:03

Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla