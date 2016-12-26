How to Make Grilled Cheese Latkes - Full Recipe

Everything is better with cheese. EVERYTHING. Today we're going to make latkes even better. Follow along as we show you how to make Grilled Cheese Latkes! What You'll Need: Grater Peeled Potato 1 Egg ¼ cup Bread crumbs Pepper Salt Olive Oil 1 tbsp Butter Cheese slices Steps: Shred peeled potato with grater Wrap in a paper towel to wring out excess water Mix potato shreds with egg, bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a bowl Shape mixture into small latke patties Oil and butter a frying pan and fry patties until golden brown Combine patties with a slice of cheese in the middle and fry for a few more minutes בתיאבון!