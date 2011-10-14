'The Body' has dyed her roots to the point that it looks like a bad case of balayge.PICS: Photoshop of horrors
The gorgeous actress, renowned for her stunning hair, takes dip-dying a step further when she just dyes her roots. Black. PICS: Stars who have stripped for PETA
Ok, with Kate being the queen of grunge, it would appear that she hasn't made that necessary trip to the salon. However, it is highly unlikely that someone her age wouldn't have grey hair, so it looks like a case of dark-regrowth-dye to us! Trend alert: Grey locks
This British TV presenter almost actually makes us want to go and get black roots to accompany our blonde 'do. Almost. PICS: Celebs most regrettable hairstyles