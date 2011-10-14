News

Hollywood Trend: Dying your grey roots black to seem ‘younger’

1/5 Elle McPherson

'The Body' has dyed her roots to the point that it looks like a bad case of balayge.PICS: Photoshop of horrors

2/5 Jennifer Aniston

The gorgeous actress, renowned for her stunning hair, takes dip-dying a step further when she just dyes her roots. Black. PICS: Stars who have stripped for PETA

3/5 Kate Moss

Ok, with Kate being the queen of grunge, it would appear that she hasn't made that necessary trip to the salon. However, it is highly unlikely that someone her age wouldn't have grey hair, so it looks like a case of dark-regrowth-dye to us! Trend alert: Grey locks

4/5 Madonna

There's just no way that colour is real. PICS: Hot trends for spring/summer

5/5 Tess Daly

This British TV presenter almost actually makes us want to go and get black roots to accompany our blonde 'do. Almost. PICS: Celebs most regrettable hairstyles

