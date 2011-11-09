News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Bizarre beauty secrets

Bizarre beauty secrets

You may also like these galleries

Sarah Jessica Parker brings back 80s bangs

Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

1/10 To get rid of dark circles under eyes…

Women have been known to use hemorrhoid cream. Before you gag, the modelling industry (not so) secret actually works. The formula contains shark oil and live yeast cell derivates, ingredients that shrink eye bags. Stars with sweat issues

2/10 To make sure your make up stays longer…

Use hairspray. Having ‘not a hair out of place’ will be given a whole new meaning, as eyelashes and brows will be sprayed down to perfection now, too. The world's most expensive lingerie

3/10 Lemon juice has been used to…

Whiten the tips of your nails to give it a natural French manicure, and to lighten hair. Plastic surgery: have they or haven't they?

4/10 The fridge isn’t only to keep food fresh…

It’s to keep nail polish fresh as well. Would you dye your grey roots black to look younger?

5/10 Talcum powder makes your skin soft as well as...

Ridding your hair of any extra oil. Note: this is a quick fix solution, washing hair is still essential! New pill to stop hair from going grey

6/10 Conditioner has been used to serve other bodily purposes such as…

Shaving! The smooth serum makes your leg hair smoother, apparently. This is actually counter-productive in a way, because if you’re shaving in the first place, isn’t the point to get red of the hair? Hmmm… 10 surprising things that age you

7/10 If the hemorrhoid cream didn’t take your under-eye bags away…

Just use two cold spoons. This is supposed to reduce swelling. Seven natural skin savers

8/10 To get rid of fake tan…

Use whitening toothpaste on your skin. Because if it de-yellows teeth, it can surely take out the orange tinge on your skin, right? Celebs most regrettable hairstyles

9/10 To reduce the redness of pimples…

Apply toothpaste. It supposedly ‘dries up’ the oil that causes pimples. Note: this procedure may take you back to your teenage years. 8 exercises for better sex

10/10 To make hair shiny…

Whisk up some egg whites and apply like shampoo to the hair. This, apparently, leaves you with a softer, smoother ‘do that will be the envy of all your brand paying friends. Trend alert: Grey locks

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation