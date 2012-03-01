The classically elegant Penelope Cruz was just one of the ladies donning nude lips at the Academy Awards. GALLERY: Best hair and beauty from the Oscars
Getty
JLo emphasised her eyes and sleek gown by keeping makeup and hair minimal - including bare lips.
Getty
Sandra did the same, keeping all eyes on her gorgeous gown with a simple ponytail and no bright lips in sight.
Getty
Who needs colour on your lips to show off your smile when you've got teeth as amazing as Beyonce's?
Getty
Heidi Klum literally glows in a bright yellow dress paired with beautiful natural skin and lips. Follow us on Twitter for fashion updates
Getty
It's clear that Jessica's not one to worry about colourful lipstick on this occassion - check out those shiny dark locks of hers!
Getty
Julia keeps things simple before appearing on a TV talk show, putting nothing on those famous big lips of hers.
Getty
Her hair's a little bit wild and her eyes boldly outlined, but Rihanna's skipped out on the lippie on this occasion.
Getty
Vanessa Hudgens keeps her look young and fresh by losing the lippie, and instead letting down her amazing mane of hair! Check out our expert beauty bloggers
Getty
Forget having just bare lips - Eva Mendes shows you can still look great with minimal eye makeup too! She does however bring out some colour in her cheeks with a little bit of blush.
Getty
While Megan's not one to shy away from a bright, dramatic pout, choosing nude lips instead also works in her favour, complimenting her glowing skin.
Getty
Nude seems to be Miley's favourite shade at the MTV Movie Awards - it's even on her dress!
Getty
Carrie Underwood looks radiant, keeping all the focus on her eyes with those enormous eyelashes. Find us on Facebook for the latest updates
Getty
Fergie may have been the one with a song titled "Glamorous", but she shows this doesn't always mean you need fire-engine red lips.
Getty
Hayden's got that golden summer glow that nude lips work oh-so-well with.
Getty
On the other hand, Kristen shows that nude lips can work equally as well with skin of the paler sort!
Getty