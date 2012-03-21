Crackle coats and magnetic nail polish are so 2011... it's now time to get yourself a caviar manicure! UK brand Ciate is getting ready to launch kits in April that allows you to add tiny beads to a wet coat of nail polish - giving the "caviar" effect.
While we're on the topic of manis, did you know you can now even request snakeskin on your nails? It might sound a little gross, but clients are paying from $150-$300 for the treatment from a nail artist in California. She has to cut out the naturally shed snakeskin to fit each nail and applies it with a gel manicure.
It appears stick-on treatments aren't just for kids. Violent Lips sell the temporary lip tattoos in a range of colours and patterns, and along with Kim Kardashian, Jessie J also appeared to be a fan, sporting the Union Jack design during a performance.
The Dior line is often known for its decadent choice of eye makeup during fashion shows, but they're making it possible for the every day person to achieve too with Dior Velvet Eyes - all you have to do is stick them on!
Auricular acupuncture - that is, acupuncture of the ear - is a popular treatment in Asia. However, a new product known as Auricular Acupuncture Crystal Diamond (AACD) is modernising the traditional therapy into a fashionable embellishment - not bad when you think jewellery can cure various body ailments!
Nicki Minaj shows hair dyeing doesn't have to be limited to one colour or just streaks - you can really unleash your wild side by having your leopard-print outfit mimicked in your hair.
The slimy secretions from snails may be more beneficial than you think. Chilean farmers found that it contained antioxidants and skin-benefiting properties that helped to treat fine lines to acne, and so companies like Holland + Barrett have implemented it into their product ranges.
Short-term effects can include large, red welts but the ancient technique of placing heated cups that act as vacuums along your spine is said to rebalance your inner energy. Gwyneth Paltrow caused a stir when she appeared with bruises on her back at a premiere, but it was later revealed she's a fan of the treatment herself.
In the Czech Republic, beer baths are said to act as a natural exfoliant and deliver a whole heap of vitamins to your skin. Additionally, when the bath is raised to jacuzzi-temperatures, you'll sweat out skin clogging toxins - we just hope you don't smell of beer for too long!
Demi Moore admitted to being a fan of the blood-sucking treatment when she was on holiday in Austria. She revealed she first had a turpentine bath before allowing a therapist to place the leeches on her, saying that while the bite hurts at first, she felt her blood had been 'detoxified'. Yowtch!
They say it's good luck to get pooped on by a bird, but perhaps there's actually be some truth in that. Sworn upon by Geishas to brighten and repair their skin, treated nightengale droppings are now becoming a more common part of skin beauty treatments.