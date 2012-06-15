Anne Hathaway recently chopped her hair for her role in Les Misérables. She plays the character Fantine, a single mother who sells her hair and turns to prostitution to feed her child.
Getty Images
While no one has yet seen a photo of her fully shaved head, it is Charlize Theron and she really is beautiful enough to pull off the bald look. She recently shaved her head to play Furiosa in Mad Max 4: Fury Road, which is set to start shooting this summer after a two-year delay.
fameflynet.uk.com
Evan Rachel Wood has figured out how to rock the cropped look. She said she hears a lot of people complaining that there's nothing to do with short hair, but she manages to style it into retro waves, faux-hawks, and pixie looks. GALLERY: 10 ways to be more beautiful
Getty Images
This is only one of many different short hairstyles Rihanna has sported. This one was during her red phase last year. She regularly updates photos of her newest hairstyles on her Instagram account.
Getty Images
The recently married actress first came into the public eye with shoulder-length mousy brown hair. She's totally reinvented her look and kept up the platinum pixie style for a while.
Getty Images
As soon as the filming for the Harry Potter series was done, Emma Watson chopped off her brown locks. She said she had missed all the rebellious phases teenagers go through and had wanted to cut it all off since she was 16. ARTICLE: Emma Watson's new 'do
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens chopped off her own hair for her role in "Gimme Shelter" as a pregnant, homeless teenager. She admitted to feeling a bit like a soccer mom after the transformation.
Getty Images
Avril Lavigne recently showed off her half shaved head in Paris while promoting her clothing line Abby Dawn.
X17Online
Ashlee Simpson has clearly found a look that works for her. Far from the long wavy black hair she used to sport her short blonde cut is much more stylish. She says she has become much more relaxed about her style and fashion since becoming a mother. GALLERY: hot trend: sleek ponytails
Getty Images
Michelle Williams seems to be glowing. Not only does she have an adorable pixie cut, which looked great in her recent cover shoot for Flare magazine as well, she's also been gushing a bit about boyfriend Jason Segel.
Getty Images
The star of new show Once Upon a Time may not show off her short 'do while playing Snow White but it definitely suits her when she's not on set.
Getty Images
The star of tv show 90210, Jessica Stroup, cropped her dark hair for a while which added to her indie style. GALLERY: Hottest new hairstyles 2012
Getty Images
Ke$ha is the queen of grungy fashion. Last week she also glued gold studs to the shaved patch on her head and described it as "a cross between Keith Richards and a hobo ... a really, ridiculously hot hobo."
Getty Images
Rihanna's hair is a bit longer at the moment but that doesn't mean it's not edgy. She shaved off a piece above her ear while promoting the movie Battleship. On Twitter she said: "I was missing she, but I aint ready to chop ha." Which we think means she was missing her short hair but wasn't ready to cut it all off just yet. GALLERY: Now and then celeb beauty transformations
Getty Images