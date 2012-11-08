Most of the speculation about Blake Lively's nose job came after her advertisements for Gucci Première were released.
While she never really came out and said it clearly she didn't deny getting a nose job either. "I was never really unhappy with how I looked, and I don't think I am more beautiful than I was, I just see the same old goofy girl I see every day," Ashlee has said.
Ashley Tisdale has admitted to going under the knife. "Growing up I always knew I had a deviated septum on the right side of my nose, which caused trouble breathing. The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out and the doctor told me the septum was 80 per cent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose," she said.
Cameron Diaz admitted to getting work done but said "it's not cosmetic- it's purely medical." She 'fixed' her nose after breaking it for the fourth time during a 2003 surfing accident.
Okay, well this one's a no brainer. Heidi Montag has had more than 10 plastic surgeries including two nose jobs. "It took up so much of my face, when I looked down, I could see my nose," she said of her old nose, "I couldn't get away from it!"
Jennifer Aniston changed her look quite a while ago. "I had [a deviated septum] fixed. Best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years," she admitted in 2007.
Also known as one of the top celebrities that shouldn't have gone under the knife. Jennifer Grey has said her 'nose job from hell' ruined her career by making her unrecognisable. "I'll always be this once-famous actress nobody recognises...because of a nose job," she has said.
While her pout is still the same, her nose looks slightly more defined than it did in her Dawson's Creek days.
Kim Kardashian responded to rumours about her nose job saying it looks different simply because she lost weight and changed her makeup.
Her rep denies she has had work done but some celebrity sites believe she has had at least three nose jobs by now.
He's another one keeping mum on the rumours but the definition of his nose hints strongly that there may have been work done.
Salma has said she has 'never had anything done' on her face but some believe she had a nose job when she was quite young.
She has denied it and it's possible that she simply grew into her nose with age. She reportedly planned to sue US Weekly for publishing a story saying she had plastic surgery.
Tori Spelling admitted getting a nose job as a teenager. She also said in her book that as a child she would ask her mother if she was pretty and Candy would reply, "You will be once you get your nose fixed."
The question remains as to whether he got plastic surgery or simply grew up.
