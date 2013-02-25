News

1/21 Best and worst Oscars hair

Chastain, Theron and Stewart were just some of the celebs who made a hairstyle statement at the 2013 Oscars.

2/21 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Miserables, won't be taking home any awards for this front-heavy style.

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

3/21 Charlize Theron

The Y7 Lifestyle jury is out on this one - but what is certain is that only Charlize could pull it off.

Jeff Kravitz/Film Magic

4/21 Naomi Watts

Aussie star Naomi Watts is on song - as usual - at this year's Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Film Magic

5/21 Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence topped many Oscars best dressed lists this year, and the Best Actress winner completed her elegant Dior ensemble with an understated hairstyle.

How to create Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars up 'do

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

6/21 Daniel Day-Lewis

Esteemed actor Daniel Day-Lewis, up for Best Actor this year, gets a tick from us for his cropped silver cut.

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

7/21 Jessica Chastain

Red-headed Jessica Chastain is a great proponent of old Hollywood glamour.

Step-by=step guide: Jessica Chastain's Oscars 'do

Lester Cohen/Wire Image

8/21 Kristen Stewart

Controversial starlet Kristen Stewart's mane looks a little unkempt on the Oscars red carpet.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

9/21 Eddie Redmayne

He's still adorable but Eddie Redmayne errs on the scruffy side at this year's Oscars.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

10/21 Nicole Kidman

Two words for Nicole Kidman's Oscars hairdo: hot mess.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

11/21 George Clooney and Stacey Kiebler

You have to applaud uber-couple George Clooney and Stacey Kiebler, he with a beard and she with a faux-bob, for trying something new this year.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

12/21 Claudio Miranda

Chilean cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who worked on hit film 'Life of Pi', has show-stopping hair.

Jeff Kravitz

13/21 Jennifer Garner

How gorgeous is Jennifer Garner?! Her simple hairdo set off her Gucci gown perfectly.

Related: How to create fashion week hairstyles

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

14/21 Amanda Seyfried

The Les Mis star goes for a dowdy up 'do at this year's Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

15/21 Helena Bonham-Carter and Tim Burton

Eternal kooks Helena Bonham-Carter and Tim Burton were true to form at this year's Oscars, with both sporting typically wacky 'dos.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

16/21 Kerry Washington

'Django Unchained' star Kerry Washington's hairstyle fell flat at the 2013 Oscars.

Lester Cohen/Wire Image

17/21 Melissa McCarthy

'Bridesmaids' star Melissa McCarthy takes big hair one step too far.

Steve Granitz/Wire Image

18/21 Octavia Spencer

Jeff Kravitz/Film Magic

19/21 Reese Witherspoon

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

20/21 Maria Menounos

"Occasional professional wrestler" (so says Wikipedia) Maria Menounos opts for a voluminous 'do on the OScars red carpet.

Yahoo! Movies: Oscars red carpet

Jennifer Graylock/Film Magic

Check out the most expensive Oscars jewellry or like Y7 Lifestyle on Facebook

