Chastain, Theron and Stewart were just some of the celebs who made a hairstyle statement at the 2013 Oscars.
Anne Hathaway, nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Miserables, won't be taking home any awards for this front-heavy style.
The Y7 Lifestyle jury is out on this one - but what is certain is that only Charlize could pull it off.
Aussie star Naomi Watts is on song - as usual - at this year's Oscars.
Jennifer Lawrence topped many Oscars best dressed lists this year, and the Best Actress winner completed her elegant Dior ensemble with an understated hairstyle.
How to create Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars up 'do
Esteemed actor Daniel Day-Lewis, up for Best Actor this year, gets a tick from us for his cropped silver cut.
Red-headed Jessica Chastain is a great proponent of old Hollywood glamour.
Step-by=step guide: Jessica Chastain's Oscars 'do
Controversial starlet Kristen Stewart's mane looks a little unkempt on the Oscars red carpet.
He's still adorable but Eddie Redmayne errs on the scruffy side at this year's Oscars.
Two words for Nicole Kidman's Oscars hairdo: hot mess.
You have to applaud uber-couple George Clooney and Stacey Kiebler, he with a beard and she with a faux-bob, for trying something new this year.
Chilean cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who worked on hit film 'Life of Pi', has show-stopping hair.
How gorgeous is Jennifer Garner?! Her simple hairdo set off her Gucci gown perfectly.
The Les Mis star goes for a dowdy up 'do at this year's Academy Awards.
Eternal kooks Helena Bonham-Carter and Tim Burton were true to form at this year's Oscars, with both sporting typically wacky 'dos.
'Django Unchained' star Kerry Washington's hairstyle fell flat at the 2013 Oscars.
'Bridesmaids' star Melissa McCarthy takes big hair one step too far.
Best and worst Oscars hair
"Occasional professional wrestler" (so says Wikipedia) Maria Menounos opts for a voluminous 'do on the OScars red carpet.
Check out the most expensive Oscars jewellry