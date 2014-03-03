The grey revolution - 50-plus models smashing beauty norms

NEWSFLASH: You no longer have to be 20, with thighs like a baby giraffe to be a supermodel – in fact, these women are proving that sexy has no expiration date with an elite group of successful working models over 60 landing more campaigns than every before.
Last week, Marc Jacobs signed 64-year old actress Jessica Lange as the face of his beauty line - this is hot on the heels of NARS announcing 68-yr old Charlotte Rampling as it’s newest face; plus Stephanie Seymour’s Estee Lauder campaign.
American Apparel recently debuted their latest model who’s 62 years old, while Christy Brinkley – who had her hey day in the 80s – has just celebrated her 60th birthday with a new contract with IGM.
Here are the women that are rocking the grey hair and laugh lines, and challenging beauty norms while they’re at it.
Last week, Veteran film star Charlotte Rampling, 68, was been announced as the face of NARS' cosmetics 20th anniversary campaign. Ms Rampling was chosen for the campaign because she is a longtime muse of NARS founder, Francois Nars.
Joseph, one of the most successful older models working today, started her career at age 49. For her, it's more than a source of income, it's a chance to change people's perceptions of beauty. "When society sees beautiful, happy, healthy women being represented, it changes the perspective on what aging really is," she told Yahoo Shine. "You can be full of vitality, passion, and adventure at any age."
It's good news that the fashion and beauty world is starting to embrace more diversity, but using mature women is also about the bottom line. A 2012 study found that women over 35 were 200 percent more likely to purchase an item featured with an older model. To wit, Joseph has been the face of both Nivea and Olay cosmetics campaigns and has posed for brands like Anthropologie, Banana Republic, and J. Crew. "The archaic belief that there is a peak or prime of life is simply not accurate," Joseph said. "It is time to recognize each day as the prime of your life."
82 The BBC recently reported that American icon, Salvador Dali muse and Vogue cover girl, Carmen Dell’Orefice, is still rocking the catwalk at the grand age of 80. www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-15736138 She's fondly known in the industry as the "oldest working model" and still stuns on the runway and in magazines. Dell'Orefice kicked off her legendary career by nabbing a Vogue cover at age 15. More recently, she catwalked down the Marimekko and Norisol Ferrari runways at New York Fashion Week and stole both shows. Patty Sicular, who represents Dell'Orefice for Trump Model Management, has one explanation for the continued success of her gracefully older clients: "Everyone wants to see a more perfect version of themselves."
This '80s supermodel recently celebrated her 60th birthday with a new contract with IMG Models. Here she is working a micromini at the 2014 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue gala.
O'Shaughnessy, who only began modeling in 2011, was discovered in a New York City restaurant by American Apparel's creative director. She's since become one of their most well-received models. Appearing with her long hair loose and wearing lacy lingerie, she received some flack for the campaign but shot back in an interview with Elle, "I'm comfortable. I don't feel that any of this is inappropriate. When people talk about age appropriate hairstyles, and appropriate dressing, well, whose age? And who are you?"
According to the French-born model, the secret of looking good over 50 is cheaper - and easier - than any of us realised. All that's needed, says the Miami-based M&S campaign star, is a healthy diet, minimal exercise and plenty of rapeseed oil for your hair and skin.
'There is no big secret,' she told the Sunday Times' Style magazine. 'All I have ever done is eat organic food - long before it became trendy.
'I take oil and use it on my skin: I put rapeseed oil on my hair. I scrub my skin once a week with olive oil and fine sugar. I eat an avocado a day and good organic meat and fish.'
Unusually, Rossi began modelling in her late twenties - the age at which most models retire - after 10 years as a stay-at-home mother.
A mother of two with two grandchildren, Rossi's career took off at the age of 45, when she relocated to New York.
There, she starred in ad campaigns for Macy's, AT&T and Mastercard, before landing the M&S job back in Europe.
Machado, who fled Shanghai after the Japanese invasion in 1937, became the first non-Caucausian to be featured on the cover of an American fashion magazine when she modeled for Harper's Bazaar in 1959. A lifelong muse of Richard Avedon's, she has recently worked for Barneys, Cole Haan, and W magazine.
"Younger models I work with are very sweet—I'm no competition," Selfe, who recently modeled for the U.K. brand TK Maxx, told the Guardian. "But they also want to be like me: you give them hope that they'll have a long career." Rightly so: her career has spanned more than 60 years.
Marc Jacobs featured the ageless, elegant actress as a muse for his final Louis Vuitton campaign.
She was a gap-toothed tomboy who became one of the most recognizable faces in American fashion after being discovered by Richard Avedon in 1968. Now she's the face ofLucky Brand jeans. Kristi McCormick, the founder of Matchbook Co., a casting agency for magazines and advertising, has a theory as to why Hutton and others are thriving later in their careers. "Women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond are better models than they were at 18," she said. "They are great ambassadors for the companies."
The grey revolution - 50-plus models smashing beauty norms