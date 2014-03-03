The grey revolution - 50-plus models smashing beauty norms

3/12 Cindy Joseph, 63

Joseph, one of the most successful older models working today, started her career at age 49. For her, it's more than a source of income, it's a chance to change people's perceptions of beauty. "When society sees beautiful, happy, healthy women being represented, it changes the perspective on what aging really is," she told Yahoo Shine. "You can be full of vitality, passion, and adventure at any age."



It's good news that the fashion and beauty world is starting to embrace more diversity, but using mature women is also about the bottom line. A 2012 study found that women over 35 were 200 percent more likely to purchase an item featured with an older model. To wit, Joseph has been the face of both Nivea and Olay cosmetics campaigns and has posed for brands like Anthropologie, Banana Republic, and J. Crew. "The archaic belief that there is a peak or prime of life is simply not accurate," Joseph said. "It is time to recognize each day as the prime of your life."