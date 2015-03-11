News

13 Biggest MakeUp Blunders

1/13 13. Obvious Contouring

Kim Kardashian is usually the queen of contouring. But this time she forgot the three golden rules - blend, blend, blend.
2/13 12. Trout Pout

Kim Kardashian's little sister, Kylie Jenner, usually looks smokin' hot. Not this time. We're not sure if she had a fight with the lipliner or just applied it in the dark, but either way, we never want to see it again. Ladies, remember to keep your lipliner ON your lips.

3/13 11. Panda Eyes

Has someone punched Tyra Banks in both eyes? Or made her cry? Or is she just off to a Halloween party? Keep eye make-up where it was intended to go - on your lids.

4/13 10. Caked On Make-Up

Not only does a thick layer of make-up look weird and unnatural, but it clogs your pores and lead to breakouts. Miley Cyrus needs to lay off the powder, especially around the chin area., to avoid looking like Mrs Claus.

5/13 9. The Invisible Mouth

Ah, the old vanishing lips trick... it's so confusing! Studies have shown lips are considered to be one of women's most attractive, eye catching features. So why hide them under cakey concealer? Not only is this not a very flattering look, but concealer doesn’t lend itself to hydration like proper lip products. Goodbye lips (literally – where did your lips go?) and hello dryness.

6/13 8. Spider Lashes

If it looks like some sort of animal is living on top of your eyelids, then you're doing it wrong.

7/13 7. Heavy Lipliner

Not only is this look super outdated, but it can make people wonder why you let a kindy kid outline your mouth in texta. Not good.

8/13 6. Overplucked Eyebrows

Well-shaped, natural looking eyebrows can accentuate your eyes, bring balance to your face and even make you look younger. Overplucking can make you look unhealthy, ungroomed, and even a little trashy. If you've accidentally gotten too tweezer-happy, give your eyebrows a break and let them grow naturally. Look at photos of Cara Delevingne for #browspiration.

9/13 5. Over-Bright Eyeshadow

One of the worst make up offenders is scary eyeshadow, particularly the garish blue kind that plagued society in the 80s and 90s. Even Cara Delevingne can't pull it off! Try eyeshadow in more subtle, natural tones for a less frightening, more flattering effect.

10/13 4. Patchy Fake Tan

Fluro orange fake tan is bad. But when fluro orange fake tan goes patchy, it's even worse - people will think you have leprosy. To avoid this awkward situation, exfoliate before applying your tan and keep it maintained.

11/13 3. The Face Colour Doesn't Match The Body

When someone's face is a distinctly different colour to the rest of their body, it's not a good look. Make sure to choose makeup that suits your skin tone to avoid this beauty faux pas.

12/13 2. Foundation Tideline

Caking on the foundation like Kim Kardashian here can often lead to tidelines - an unflattering, weird phenomenon where a distinct line, usually along the jaw, shows where your makeup abruptly stops. Choosing a makeup that matches your skin tone, only applying a small amount, and blending carefully will prevent sneaky tidelines from appearing.

13/13 1. Too Much Blush Or Bronzer (Or Both!)

There is a distinct difference between subtly highlighting the angles of your face, and looking like a creepy clown. Less is more!

