Ten things to consider before getting breast implants

The Australian cosmetic surgery industry is estimated to be worth $1 billion per year, according to the Cosmetic Institute. And breast augmentation is the most popular cosmetic procedure among Aussie women with more than 12,000 boob jobs performed annually. The price of implants can start anywhere from $5,000 to over $14,000, so it pays to do your research. Here Cosmetic Institute managing director David Segal shares with Yahoo7 the important things to consider before going under the knife.
“Don’t settle with the first clinic you find”, Segal says. “Before you decide to undergo surgery make sure you have a consultation with at least two or three clinics to ensure that you are comfortable and making the right decision for you.”
“Speak to people you know who have had surgery, visit cosmetic surgery forums, check out different clinic’ websites, social media sites and search online so you are well informed before you decide on where to have your surgery. It’s a good idea to be well informed about what you do and do and don’t want before you meet with your surgeon,” Segal says.
“Ensure you are in excellent health and fully aware of the aftercare procedures that are required post surgery. After care is an important aspect to breast surgery. It’s extremely important to follow the recommended post-op consultations and directions your surgeon provides you with,” he notes.
“Make sure you are comfortable with who will be carrying out your surgery and get familiar with their work. Look at before and after pictures of their previous surgeries and make sure they are aware of your expectations prior to surgery,” Segal says.
“While the facility you are attending might be accredited it is possible that the surgeon isn’t,” Segal warns. Ensure the clinic and the surgeons are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and that the clinic is ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) accredited.
“Sometimes there can be hidden costs such as a facility hire fee, post-op follow-up fees and anesthetists fees,” Segal says. Do your research and make sure you are aware of all the costs up front to avoid any hidden surprises.
“Ask about what implants your surgeon will be using – needless to say it is best to only have the safest and highest quality implants possible, so make sure you are informed by what brand and type your surgeon uses and make sure that they are TGA approved implants,” he notes.
“And make sure you ask what type of anaesthetic will be used, whether you will be undergoing a full general anaesthetic or a twilight sedation,” Segal says.
“There are a number of implant options to discuss with your surgeon in detail prior to surgery,” Segal says. These include the type of implants, either silicone gel or saline. The texture, such as rough or smooth. The shape, either round or teardrop. Plus placement, under or over the muscle, and of course size.
Be aware of any lifestyle adjustments that need to be made post surgery. “Ask about how much time you will need off work to recover, how long you need to avoid exercise for and how long the recovery time generally is,” Segal says.
