Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob

Leighton Meester hair

1/106 Leighton Meester

She's the queen of long, relaxed, brunette boho hair, but actress Leighton was ready to shake things up with her new look.

2/106 Leighton Meester

Seven hours and some serious peroxiding later, Leighton's looking more Little J than Blair Waldorf with her blonde 'do.

Instagram/itsmeleighton

3/106 Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is rocking an updated version of her favourite ‘do from when she was a teenager. The 52-year-old was spotted in NYC this week rocking side-swept bangs.

Getty

4/106 Sarah Jessica Parker

This isn’t the first time she’s rocked bangs, she previously wore them while filming the 2009 flick 'Did You Hear About the Morgans', and it was her go-to style in the 80s.

Getty

5/106 Beyoncé rocks new retro bob

She's the queen of the long blonde mane, but Beyoncé has switched up her style for a new summer 'do...

Getty

6/106 Beyoncé rocks new retro bob

The mama-of-three is rocking a seriously hot, retro bob now, sharing the snap of her new locks on her blog.

www.beyonce.com

7/106 Jesinta Franklin rocks new peroxide bob

It's been loose brunette waves for Jesinta Franklin lately, who's worked her long fringe depending on her mood.

Instagram

8/106 Jesinta Franklin rocks new peroxide bob

Summer's here and Jesinta's ready for it with a brand new peroxide short 'do.

Getty

9/106 Kourtney Kardashian debuts sexy new bob

She's been rocking super long locks for a while, but Kourtney Kardashian has gone the chop in a big way.

Instagram

10/106 Kourtney Kardashian debuts sexy new bob

The mum-of-two is all about a tousled long bob now, sharing a snap to her Instagram followers.

Instagram

11/106 Blake Lively's new look

She's known for her long blonde locks but it looks like Blake is growing tired of the upkeep, debuting a stunning shoulder-length style at a screening of her new film "All I See Is You."

Getty

12/106 Short and sweet

Never fear though for the fans of her long hair, while it looks like she totally did the chop, at second glance it seems a savvy stylist managed to create the illusion of a haircut with a bit of magic pinning.

Instagram

13/106 Sarah Hyland rocks brunette

The Modern Family star has been rocking a blonde bob for a while now - but not anymore...

Photo: Getty

14/106 Sarah Hyland rocks brunette

Who says blondes have more fun? The actress switches it up with dark brunette colour and hair extensions.

Instagram

15/106 Lady Gaga rocks new rainbow hair

Style chameleon Lady Gaga has been playing it safe with long blonde tresses lately.

Instagram

16/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

But this week, the actress has debuted a dark new look, with chocolate brown hair and a fresh fringe for her role as Cruella de Vil in the upcoming live-action Disney film. What do you think of Emma's new 'do?

17/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Emma Stone might be a natural blonde, but since going red upon arriving in Hollywood eight years ago, the actress has been renowned for her ginger locks.

18/106 Lady Gaga rocks new rainbow hair

Not anymore though: it's bold, bright and all kinds of rainbow colour for the singer's upcoming 'Joanne' tour. We love!

Instagram

19/106 Lady Gaga's peach hair transformation

Lady Gaga has just dyed her hair the peach colour of our dreams.

Photo: Instagram

20/106 Bella Hadid goes for the chop

Bella has ditched the long locks she's so well known for.

Getty Images

22/106 Bella Hadid goes for the chop

She stepped out sporting this cute bob in New York.

Getty Images

23/106 Karlie Kloss goes peroxide blonde

We all may know Karlie Kloss for her dirty-look blonde hair but she doesn't look like this anymore.

Getty Images

24/106 Karlie Kloss goes peroxide blonde

The stunning model has debuted a new peroxide blonde look.

Getty Images

25/106 Chrissy's new bold blonde 'do

Model Chrissy has been rocking long caramel locks for a while.

Getty

26/106 Chrissy's new bold blonde 'do

Now it's summer in the US - and time to go blonde, with the mum showing off her bright new look on social media.

Twitter

27/106 Lady Gaga's peach hair transformation

She may have been spotted last month rocking some brunette tresses but Lady Gaga doesn't look like this any more.

Photo: Getty Images

28/106 Lena rocks short new locks in nude selfie

Which she unveiled with a celebratory nude selfie on social media.

Instagram

29/106 Lena rocks short new locks in nude selfie

The Girls star has swapped her former sleek brown bob for a very different look.

Getty

30/106 Dannii's pretty in pink new 'do

We're used to seeing Dannii Minogue in her trademark blonde and brunette shades.

Getty images

31/106 Dannii's pretty in pink new 'do

It's time for a change, with the Aussie popstar treating herself to a bold new look. "Seeing the world through Pink Sorbet glasses!" she said when unveiling her new pink tresses.

32/106 Bella Thorne

Bella is known for her trademark fiery locks.

Getty Images

33/106 Bella Thorne

Although she loves experimenting with hair colour, Bella's never gone this dark before! The actress changed up her usually red tresses by dying her hair black and blue.

Snapchat

34/106 Katie Holmes shows off edgy new fringe

The actress usually steps out with shiny, side-swept layers.

Getty Images

35/106 Katie Holmes shows off edgy new fringe

Katie showed up to an appearance on Good Morning America with straight locks and a choppy fringe.

Getty Images

36/106 Lucy Hale goes back to her roots

The Pretty Little Liars star has ditched her highlighted locks for something a little darker.

Getty Images

37/106 Lucy Hale goes back to her roots

Lucy thanked her stylist for helping her get back to her 'true self' with this sleek black bob.

Instagram

38/106 Kylie Jenner ditches blonde locks for new look

She's a style chameleon who loves changing her look, but Kylie's been rocking platinum blonde hair since September.

Getty images

39/106 Kylie Jenner ditches blonde locks for new look

It's back to brunette for the reality star, who hinted at a change earlier this month. “I miss my dark hair, should I go back?” she posted on a throwback Instagram snap.

Instagram/kyliejenner

40/106 Hailey Baldwin debuts festive new hair colour

Hailey has traded her traditional blonde locks for a whole new look.

Getty Images

41/106 Hailey Baldwin debuts festive new hair colour

She didn't just go straight pink — her bubblegum colour has an ombré of shades, with hues of pink on top of her normally blonde locks.

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

42/106 Gigi Hadid dyes her hair 'bronde' while Kristen Stewart goes back to brunette

Gigi may have been a blonde Victoria's Secret Angel at last year's show, but this year her hair will be a lot different.

43/106 Gigi Hadid dyes her hair 'bronde' while Kristen Stewart goes back to brunette

The stunning supermodel has gone a dark shade of 'bronde', which she showed off recently while out and about it New York.

44/106 Demi Lovato's locks are back.

The singer dyed her twice in one week.

45/106 Demi Lovato is back to brunette

She's back to brunette after only switching to platinum blonde earlier this week.

46/106 Demi Lovato bleached her hair platinum blonde

The singer's "Goldie locks" are no more! Demi went platinum blonde for a week but is now back to her usual rich brown colour.

47/106 Emma Stone rocks a pixie cut for Vogue cover

Emma's a fan of keeping her signature red locks shoulder length and loosely styled.

Getty images

48/106 Emma Stone rocks a pixie cut for Vogue cover

In her most dramatic makeover yet, the actress totally nailed a pixie cut for her new cover of Vogue.

Instagram/voguemagazine

49/106 Kylie Jenner now has the rose gold hair of your dreams

Kylie may have only dyed her hair platinum blonde seconds ago but she already has a new look.

50/106 Kylie Jenner now has the rose gold hair of your dreams

The reality star showcased her pale rose gold locks to her Instagram account and we are in love with it.

51/106 We almost didn't recognise Emily Ratajkowski with blonde hair

Emily Ratajkowski is know for her dark, sexy brown hair, however she looks completely different for a new role.

52/106 We almost didn't recognise Emily Ratajkowski with blonde hair

The actress died her hair blonde for her stint on Netflix series Easy, in which she plays a graduate student photographer.

53/106 Harry Styles finally debuts his dramatic new haircut

20 weeks ago Harry Styles posted an image of his ponytail in his hand to his Instagram page and since then we've eagerly been awaiting a picture of his new haircut.

54/106 Harry Styles finally debuts his dramatic new haircut

Now he's finally debuted the cropped style on the cover of London magazine AnOther. While he looks like he walked straight out of The Beatles, we're loving the fresh look on Harry.

55/106 Chrissy Teigen doesn't look like this anymore

Chrissy Teigen looked incredibly with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail at the Michael Kors Spring 2017 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week, but now she's got a new do...

Getty

56/106 Chrissy Teigen doesn't look like this anymore

Chrissy now has a fringe, and she looks bangin'.

Getty

57/106 Emily Blunt doesn't look like this anymore

Emily Blunt's raven tresses were shimmering on the Oscars red carpet in February, however she doesn't look like this anymore.

58/106 Emily Blunt doesn't look like this anymore

The actress arrived at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show sporting chopped, blonde locks.

59/106 Amanda Seyfried is now a brunette

Amanda Seyfried's long blonde hair is the envy of girl's everywhere. But overnight, she not only went for the chop, she also went brunette.

60/106 Amanda Seyfried is now a brunette

While it's not yet been confirmed if it's a wig or not, there's no denying this is quite a different look for Amanda!

61/106 Chrissy Teigen reveals dramatic new haircut

In May, Chrissy Teigen dramatically cut off her locks in favour of this chic, double-toned 'lob'.

62/106 Chrissy Teigen reveals dramatic new haircut

However she's giving us all Summer hair vibes with this new cut by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. The mother-of-one's textured shoulder-length hair was given a new lease of life with this seeping fringe. We love it.

63/106 Sofia Richie cuts her hair into a lob

Sofia Richie has sported long, blonde locks for the past few years, however she's decided to go for the chop. Perhaps it's after she reportedly parted ways with Justin Bieber recently. Is she washing that man right out of her hair.

64/106 What is going on with James Franco's hair?

Brooklyn Beckham takes after his mother with his naturally brown locks.

65/106 What is going on with James Franco's hair?

However he's decided to go take a walk on his father's blonde side and he looks damn good doing it.

66/106 Celebrity hair transformations

Brooding movie star James Franco, who usually sports a short black haircut, does not look like this anymore.

67/106 Celebrity hair transformations

The actor showed off his amazing technicolored hair on Instagram, alongside the caption:" ONLY in AMERICA ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ RIFF RAFF (@jodyhighroller) video dropping soon!!!". We're guessing it's for a video but we can't decide whether we absolutely love it or hate it.

68/106 Celebrity hair transformations

Georgia May Jagger's blonde locked are no more.

69/106 Celebrity hair transformations

The supermodel has gone a fiery shade of red, showing off her new 'do' on Instagram alongside the caption: "Thanks @alexbrownsell for my tango hair".

70/106 Celebrity hair transformations

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is rocking a major change to her mane.

71/106 Celebrity hair transformations

She's transformed into a blonde bombshell and according to her Instagram she's realised that blondes really do have more fun.

72/106 Kim Kardashian chops off her locks

Known for her erratic hair transformations, Kimmy K no longer has a head full of hair like this.

73/106 Kim Kardashian chops off her locks

The star has gone for an edgy lob and the internet is frothing over it.

74/106 Sophie Turner is no longer a redhead!

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones, is the lucky owner of naturally red locks.

75/106 Sofia Richie cuts her hair into a lob

The 17-year0old uploaded this image to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "Yup we chopped it". However we're pretty sure the teenager just got her extensions chopped off.

76/106 Sophie Turner is no longer a redhead!

Overnight, Sophie posted a photo of herself as a peroxide blonde on Instagram.

77/106 Karlie Kloss goes platinum blonde

The supermodel has debuted her platinum blonde locks in an Instagram posts, adding the caption: "I'm already having more fun". We also think we see a hint of pink on the ends so stay tuned for her evolving hair transformation from here.

78/106 Kendall Jenner dyes her hair purple

Aside from a few wigs here and there, Kendall Jenner has been a brunette since she was a child.

79/106 Kendall Jenner dyes her hair purple

The model debuted her new hue on Snapchat overnight, crediting it to her new hairdresser.

80/106 Cara Delevingne has gone for the chop

Cara Delevingne has sported long tresses since her modelling career began.

81/106 Cara Delevingne has gone for the chop

Overnight, the actress showed off her brand new lob at Comic Con.

82/106 Elsa Hosk has gone for the chop

Elsa Hosk showed off her long blonde locks at this year's Met Gala.

83/106 Elsa Hosk has gone for the chop

The Victoria's Secret Angel is now sporting a totally different, much short 'do.

84/106 Kylie Jenner chops off her long hair and documents the whole thing on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner is known for her long, flowing locks, however she's cut it all off.

85/106 Kylie Jenner chops off her long hair and documents the whole thing on Snapchat

Kylie documented the whole thing on Snapchat, just in case the world mistook her brave move for a wig.

86/106 Karlie Kloss goes platinum blonde

Karlie Kloss is known for her golden locks, however she doesn't look like this anymore.

87/106 Kylie Jenner chops off her long hair and documents the whole thing on Snapchat

The star is totally rocking the chic lob, which someone makes her look older than her 18 years.

88/106 Elle Fanning just dyed her hair pink

Elle Fanning is a bit of a hair chameleon, but her natural colour is an icy blonde.

89/106 Elle Fanning just dyed her hair pink

Today, Elle unveiled a whole new look complete with pink hair.

90/106 Maisie Williams just dyed her hair blue

'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams has been a brunette as long as we've known her.

91/106 Maisie Williams just dyed her hair blue

Over the weekend, the star stepped out with a brand new blue 'do!

92/106 Lauren Conrad goes platinum blonde

Lauren Conrad has sported a dark blonde balayage style for the last few years, but it seems she's gone back to her roots!

93/106 Lauren Conrad goes platinum blonde

Lauren's hairstylist, Kristin Ess, showed off a photo of the star's new platinum 'do on Instagram, captioning it, "Got to spend this morning with my human doll @laurenconrad".

94/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Karlie Kloss is known for her luscious blonde locks but she's drastically changed her colour.

95/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Posing for a Vogue shoot the model went over to the dark side, dying her hair brown for the occasion.

96/106 Celebrity hair transformations

Bella Hadid doesn't look like this anymore....

97/106 Celebrity hair transformations

The supermodel now looks identical to her sister Gigi Hadid, after dying her hair platinum blonde and dip dying the ends bubblegum pink. We love it!

98/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Kendall Jenner does not look like this anymore.

99/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Jenner showed up at Tyler the Creator's fashion show in La showing off her new chic bob.

100/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Singer Selena Gomez has gone all 70's on us with her latest hair transformation.

Getty

101/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Gomez debuted this 70's-style, wispy fringe yesterday, appearing to have lightened her hair at the ends for a daring summer look.

Nine Zero One Salon's Instagram

102/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Victoria Beckham has gone for the chop, debuting her ultra Posh Spice-style lob on her Instagram. "#chopchop X @lukehersheson @wendyrowe using Victoria Beckham make up X Kisses VB," the post read.

Instagram

103/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

And here's the after shot. Say hello to this season's hottest style: the Posh Lob.

Instagram

104/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Over the weekend, Taylor showed off a brand new pixie cut - is it a wig or for real? Stay tuned...

105/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

The 35-year-old reality star shared an Instagram video with her 69.5 million followers on Monday night that revealed her lighter locks. "Late night set vibes," she captioned the photo.

106/106 Celebrity Hair Transformations

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill is known for her luscious locks.

