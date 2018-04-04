She's the queen of long, relaxed, brunette boho hair, but actress Leighton was ready to shake things up with her new look.
Seven hours and some serious peroxiding later, Leighton's looking more Little J than Blair Waldorf with her blonde 'do.
Sarah Jessica Parker is rocking an updated version of her favourite ‘do from when she was a teenager. The 52-year-old was spotted in NYC this week rocking side-swept bangs.
This isn’t the first time she’s rocked bangs, she previously wore them while filming the 2009 flick 'Did You Hear About the Morgans', and it was her go-to style in the 80s.
She's the queen of the long blonde mane, but Beyoncé has switched up her style for a new summer 'do...
The mama-of-three is rocking a seriously hot, retro bob now, sharing the snap of her new locks on her blog.
It's been loose brunette waves for Jesinta Franklin lately, who's worked her long fringe depending on her mood.
Summer's here and Jesinta's ready for it with a brand new peroxide short 'do.
She's been rocking super long locks for a while, but Kourtney Kardashian has gone the chop in a big way.
The mum-of-two is all about a tousled long bob now, sharing a snap to her Instagram followers.
She's known for her long blonde locks but it looks like Blake is growing tired of the upkeep, debuting a stunning shoulder-length style at a screening of her new film "All I See Is You."
Never fear though for the fans of her long hair, while it looks like she totally did the chop, at second glance it seems a savvy stylist managed to create the illusion of a haircut with a bit of magic pinning.
The Modern Family star has been rocking a blonde bob for a while now - but not anymore...
Who says blondes have more fun? The actress switches it up with dark brunette colour and hair extensions.
Style chameleon Lady Gaga has been playing it safe with long blonde tresses lately.
But this week, the actress has debuted a dark new look, with chocolate brown hair and a fresh fringe for her role as Cruella de Vil in the upcoming live-action Disney film. What do you think of Emma's new 'do?
Emma Stone might be a natural blonde, but since going red upon arriving in Hollywood eight years ago, the actress has been renowned for her ginger locks.
Not anymore though: it's bold, bright and all kinds of rainbow colour for the singer's upcoming 'Joanne' tour. We love!
Lady Gaga has just dyed her hair the peach colour of our dreams.
Bella has ditched the long locks she's so well known for.
Getty Images
She stepped out sporting this cute bob in New York.
We all may know Karlie Kloss for her dirty-look blonde hair but she doesn't look like this anymore.
The stunning model has debuted a new peroxide blonde look.
Model Chrissy has been rocking long caramel locks for a while.
Now it's summer in the US - and time to go blonde, with the mum showing off her bright new look on social media.
She may have been spotted last month rocking some brunette tresses but Lady Gaga doesn't look like this any more.
Which she unveiled with a celebratory nude selfie on social media.
The Girls star has swapped her former sleek brown bob for a very different look.
We're used to seeing Dannii Minogue in her trademark blonde and brunette shades.
It's time for a change, with the Aussie popstar treating herself to a bold new look. "Seeing the world through Pink Sorbet glasses!" she said when unveiling her new pink tresses.
Bella is known for her trademark fiery locks.
Although she loves experimenting with hair colour, Bella's never gone this dark before! The actress changed up her usually red tresses by dying her hair black and blue.
The actress usually steps out with shiny, side-swept layers.
Katie showed up to an appearance on Good Morning America with straight locks and a choppy fringe.
The Pretty Little Liars star has ditched her highlighted locks for something a little darker.
Lucy thanked her stylist for helping her get back to her 'true self' with this sleek black bob.
She's a style chameleon who loves changing her look, but Kylie's been rocking platinum blonde hair since September.
It's back to brunette for the reality star, who hinted at a change earlier this month. “I miss my dark hair, should I go back?” she posted on a throwback Instagram snap.
Instagram/kyliejenner
Hailey has traded her traditional blonde locks for a whole new look.
She didn't just go straight pink — her bubblegum colour has an ombré of shades, with hues of pink on top of her normally blonde locks.
Gigi may have been a blonde Victoria's Secret Angel at last year's show, but this year her hair will be a lot different.
The stunning supermodel has gone a dark shade of 'bronde', which she showed off recently while out and about it New York.
The singer dyed her twice in one week.
She's back to brunette after only switching to platinum blonde earlier this week.
The singer's "Goldie locks" are no more! Demi went platinum blonde for a week but is now back to her usual rich brown colour.
Emma's a fan of keeping her signature red locks shoulder length and loosely styled.
In her most dramatic makeover yet, the actress totally nailed a pixie cut for her new cover of Vogue.
Kylie may have only dyed her hair platinum blonde seconds ago but she already has a new look.
The reality star showcased her pale rose gold locks to her Instagram account and we are in love with it.
Emily Ratajkowski is know for her dark, sexy brown hair, however she looks completely different for a new role.
The actress died her hair blonde for her stint on Netflix series Easy, in which she plays a graduate student photographer.
20 weeks ago Harry Styles posted an image of his ponytail in his hand to his Instagram page and since then we've eagerly been awaiting a picture of his new haircut.
Now he's finally debuted the cropped style on the cover of London magazine AnOther. While he looks like he walked straight out of The Beatles, we're loving the fresh look on Harry.
Chrissy Teigen looked incredibly with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail at the Michael Kors Spring 2017 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week, but now she's got a new do...
Chrissy now has a fringe, and she looks bangin'.
Getty
Emily Blunt's raven tresses were shimmering on the Oscars red carpet in February, however she doesn't look like this anymore.
The actress arrived at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show sporting chopped, blonde locks.
Amanda Seyfried's long blonde hair is the envy of girl's everywhere. But overnight, she not only went for the chop, she also went brunette.
While it's not yet been confirmed if it's a wig or not, there's no denying this is quite a different look for Amanda!
In May, Chrissy Teigen dramatically cut off her locks in favour of this chic, double-toned 'lob'.
However she's giving us all Summer hair vibes with this new cut by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. The mother-of-one's textured shoulder-length hair was given a new lease of life with this seeping fringe. We love it.
Sofia Richie has sported long, blonde locks for the past few years, however she's decided to go for the chop. Perhaps it's after she reportedly parted ways with Justin Bieber recently. Is she washing that man right out of her hair.
Brooklyn Beckham takes after his mother with his naturally brown locks.
However he's decided to go take a walk on his father's blonde side and he looks damn good doing it.
Brooding movie star James Franco, who usually sports a short black haircut, does not look like this anymore.
The actor showed off his amazing technicolored hair on Instagram, alongside the caption:" ONLY in AMERICA ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ RIFF RAFF (@jodyhighroller) video dropping soon!!!". We're guessing it's for a video but we can't decide whether we absolutely love it or hate it.
Georgia May Jagger's blonde locked are no more.
The supermodel has gone a fiery shade of red, showing off her new 'do' on Instagram alongside the caption: "Thanks @alexbrownsell for my tango hair".
Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is rocking a major change to her mane.
She's transformed into a blonde bombshell and according to her Instagram she's realised that blondes really do have more fun.
Known for her erratic hair transformations, Kimmy K no longer has a head full of hair like this.
The star has gone for an edgy lob and the internet is frothing over it.
Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones, is the lucky owner of naturally red locks.
The 17-year0old uploaded this image to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "Yup we chopped it". However we're pretty sure the teenager just got her extensions chopped off.
Overnight, Sophie posted a photo of herself as a peroxide blonde on Instagram.
The supermodel has debuted her platinum blonde locks in an Instagram posts, adding the caption: "I'm already having more fun". We also think we see a hint of pink on the ends so stay tuned for her evolving hair transformation from here.
Aside from a few wigs here and there, Kendall Jenner has been a brunette since she was a child.
The model debuted her new hue on Snapchat overnight, crediting it to her new hairdresser.
Cara Delevingne has sported long tresses since her modelling career began.
Overnight, the actress showed off her brand new lob at Comic Con.
Elsa Hosk showed off her long blonde locks at this year's Met Gala.
The Victoria's Secret Angel is now sporting a totally different, much short 'do.
Kylie Jenner is known for her long, flowing locks, however she's cut it all off.
Kylie documented the whole thing on Snapchat, just in case the world mistook her brave move for a wig.
Karlie Kloss is known for her golden locks, however she doesn't look like this anymore.
The star is totally rocking the chic lob, which someone makes her look older than her 18 years.
Elle Fanning is a bit of a hair chameleon, but her natural colour is an icy blonde.
Today, Elle unveiled a whole new look complete with pink hair.
'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams has been a brunette as long as we've known her.
Over the weekend, the star stepped out with a brand new blue 'do!
Lauren Conrad has sported a dark blonde balayage style for the last few years, but it seems she's gone back to her roots!
Lauren's hairstylist, Kristin Ess, showed off a photo of the star's new platinum 'do on Instagram, captioning it, "Got to spend this morning with my human doll @laurenconrad".
Karlie Kloss is known for her luscious blonde locks but she's drastically changed her colour.
Posing for a Vogue shoot the model went over to the dark side, dying her hair brown for the occasion.
Bella Hadid doesn't look like this anymore....
The supermodel now looks identical to her sister Gigi Hadid, after dying her hair platinum blonde and dip dying the ends bubblegum pink. We love it!
Kendall Jenner does not look like this anymore.
Jenner showed up at Tyler the Creator's fashion show in La showing off her new chic bob.
Singer Selena Gomez has gone all 70's on us with her latest hair transformation.
Gomez debuted this 70's-style, wispy fringe yesterday, appearing to have lightened her hair at the ends for a daring summer look.
Victoria Beckham has gone for the chop, debuting her ultra Posh Spice-style lob on her Instagram. "#chopchop X @lukehersheson @wendyrowe using Victoria Beckham make up X Kisses VB," the post read.
And here's the after shot. Say hello to this season's hottest style: the Posh Lob.
Over the weekend, Taylor showed off a brand new pixie cut - is it a wig or for real? Stay tuned...
The 35-year-old reality star shared an Instagram video with her 69.5 million followers on Monday night that revealed her lighter locks. "Late night set vibes," she captioned the photo.
Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill is known for her luscious locks.