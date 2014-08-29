News

The 10 best bobs in the business

The 10 best bobs in the business: Emma Stone

1/10 Emma Stone

Red carpet fave Emma Stone debuted a most enviable textured bob at the Venice Film Festival on August 27. We love it!

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

2/10 Lara Bingle

Lara Bingle's long blonde bob, aka 'blob', is one of this season's most requested haircuts.

Related: The best of Lara Bingle's Instagram pics

Don Arnold/WireImage

3/10 Kristen Wiig

Talented comedian Kristen Wiig wowed the crowd at the 2014 Emmys in a white hot dress and this choppy blonde bob.

David Livingston/Getty Images

4/10 Kate Mara

House of Cards guest star Kate Mara showed she meant business at the 2014 Emmy Awards, teaming dark eyes with an edgy bob.

FilmMagic

5/10 Nicole Richie

Fashion forward Nicole Richie pulls off a blue bob in a way most of us definitely could not.

Related: Nicole Richie admits tattoo regret

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

6/10 Rita Ora

Pop star Rita Ora's bob is as sleek as they get.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas

7/10 Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, pictured here with pal Emma Watson, is growing out her short 'do via an on-trend bob.

Related: 12 reasons we love Jennifer Lawrence

Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

8/10 Rose Byrne

Aussie actor Rose Byrne's super straight and shiny bob is a great example of why we all secretly want one.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

9/10 Taylor Swift

Super star singer Taylor Swift has it all: a Billboard #1 song (Shake It Off) AND an awesome long bob hairstyle.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

10/10 Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss proved to be a trendsetter, cutting her hair into an eye-catching ing bob in 2013.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

