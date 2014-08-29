Red carpet fave Emma Stone debuted a most enviable textured bob at the Venice Film Festival on August 27. We love it!
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Lara Bingle's long blonde bob, aka 'blob', is one of this season's most requested haircuts.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Talented comedian Kristen Wiig wowed the crowd at the 2014 Emmys in a white hot dress and this choppy blonde bob.
David Livingston/Getty Images
House of Cards guest star Kate Mara showed she meant business at the 2014 Emmy Awards, teaming dark eyes with an edgy bob.
FilmMagic
Fashion forward Nicole Richie pulls off a blue bob in a way most of us definitely could not.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Pop star Rita Ora's bob is as sleek as they get.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas
Jennifer Lawrence, pictured here with pal Emma Watson, is growing out her short 'do via an on-trend bob.
Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images
Aussie actor Rose Byrne's super straight and shiny bob is a great example of why we all secretly want one.
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Super star singer Taylor Swift has it all: a Billboard #1 song (Shake It Off) AND an awesome long bob hairstyle.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Supermodel Karlie Kloss proved to be a trendsetter, cutting her hair into an eye-catching ing bob in 2013.
Mike Marsland/WireImage