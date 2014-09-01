6/7 5. Try a braid

Spring is generally the windiest time of the year. Wind whipping around the ends of your hair can cause damage and tangling which can be difficult to brush out. Hone says to consider tying your hair up into a low, loose chignon or even pulling up into braids to keep it protected and out of your face. This can also help when wearing scarves wrapped around the neck, as hair can become badly knotted at the base of the neck from the friction of the fabric.

Getty Images