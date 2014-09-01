Did winter wreak havoc with your tresses? No doubt the combination of heating combined with the dry cold weather has left your hair brittle, dry and dehydrated. To help you get your glossy locks back, Yahoo7 spoke to four hair experts who have revealed their top tips for fabulous spring hair. Time to finally put the beanie away.
Shorter hair is without question massive right now. But avoid the blunt bob. Belinda Jeffrey, from La Boutique, says it’s all about texture. “I am loving a textured pixie cut right now,” she says. “I think Michelle Williams is the perfect example.” If you don’t go the full chop, be sure to have regular trims, every four to six weeks. Jeffrey says La Boutiques favourite styling product is Sachajuan Ocean Mist spray. “It adds texture to hair without the heaviness and the stickiness.”
Getty Images
All year round, treatments need to be regular and worthwhile, but even more so after winter. “The key is to choose the specific treatments for your particular colour or hair type.” Jeffrey says. “I can’t recommend this highly enough.” Jeffrey recommends the Christophe Robin range. “The treatments are the Rolls Royce of hair products,” she says. “They are very expensive but incredible!”
Thinkstock
A serum should always be used prior to drying your hair. This is even more important following winter, because we tend to blow dry our hair more often in the colder weather. Too much heat can cause further moisture loss, which can be combatted with a serum that smooths the cuticle layer of the hair and seals the split ends. Caterina Di Biase, L’Oreal Professionnel ambassador, says when you style your hair, make sure you always use professional styling products with an inclusive heat protectant. She recommends L’Oréal Professionnel Sealing Repair Lipidium.
Getty Images
Using heated hair tools in winter can place added stresses on already compromised and dehydrated hair. Jordan Hone, the 2014 Hair Expo People’s Choice award winner from Sloans of Lane Cove, says now that the weather is warming up, it’s important to give your hair a rest by letting it dry naturally or wrapping it up in a micro-fibre towel to accelerate the drying process. “It’s a great time of year to embrace your natural texture and experiment with new up-dos,” he says.
Thinkstock
Spring is generally the windiest time of the year. Wind whipping around the ends of your hair can cause damage and tangling which can be difficult to brush out. Hone says to consider tying your hair up into a low, loose chignon or even pulling up into braids to keep it protected and out of your face. This can also help when wearing scarves wrapped around the neck, as hair can become badly knotted at the base of the neck from the friction of the fabric.
Getty Images
Regardless of your hair colour, be sure to continue to take great care of your hair during the winter on a daily basis. Choose the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type. Harry Josh, international creative consultant for John Frieda, says it’s crucial to be consistent in everyday care, as well as deep conditioning your hair daily or weekly depending on your hair type. If you have finer hair, try the Full Repair Hydrate +Rescue Deep Conditioner. For deep conditioning on frizz-prone hair try the Miraculous Recovery Intensive Masque.
Thinkstock