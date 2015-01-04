1/5 1. Tie your hair back every day

Is the ponytail your go-to hairstyle? Wearing your hair tied back every day like Gisele can cause breakages, says top Sydney hairdresser Oscar Cullinan from Oscar Oscar.



”It's even worse if you sleep with your hair tied in an elastic," he says. "If you can’t break the habit, try using bobby pins instead of hair elastics to create up-styles, as this will be less damaging to your hair."

Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images