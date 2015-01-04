Is the ponytail your go-to hairstyle? Wearing your hair tied back every day like Gisele can cause breakages, says top Sydney hairdresser Oscar Cullinan from Oscar Oscar.
”It's even worse if you sleep with your hair tied in an elastic," he says. "If you can’t break the habit, try using bobby pins instead of hair elastics to create up-styles, as this will be less damaging to your hair."
“The wrong hair care products for your hair type can leave your hair anywhere from greasy and limp to dry and frizzy,” says Oscar. “Get a professional hair care prescription from your hairdresser and you will never turn back!”
When it comes to colour, says Oscar, get expert help. "A great hairdresser can help you achieve your colour goals over a period of time without causing too much damage to your hair."
Check that your brushing style isn't trashing your tresses. “When brushing your hair always start and the ends and work your way up to the roots for minimal damage,” says our expert.
“Invest in a good quality styling iron with ceramic plates to save your hair from being fried!” says Oscar, who recommends the GHD Eclipse Styler.
