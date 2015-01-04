News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Five Things You Should Never Do To Your Hair

Five things you should never do to your hair

You may also like these galleries

The surprising foods that stain your teeth

The surprising foods that stain your teeth
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure

1/5 1. Tie your hair back every day

Is the ponytail your go-to hairstyle? Wearing your hair tied back every day like Gisele can cause breakages, says top Sydney hairdresser Oscar Cullinan from Oscar Oscar.

”It's even worse if you sleep with your hair tied in an elastic," he says. "If you can’t break the habit, try using bobby pins instead of hair elastics to create up-styles, as this will be less damaging to your hair."

Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

2/5 2. Use the wrong shampoo & conditioner

“The wrong hair care products for your hair type can leave your hair anywhere from greasy and limp to dry and frizzy,” says Oscar. “Get a professional hair care prescription from your hairdresser and you will never turn back!”

Related: Six tips you need to know for gorgeous hair

Thinkstock

3/5 3. Over-colour your hair

When it comes to colour, says Oscar, get expert help. "A great hairdresser can help you achieve your colour goals over a period of time without causing too much damage to your hair."

Related: The 10 best bobs in showbiz

Thinkstock

4/5 4. Brush from the roots

Check that your brushing style isn't trashing your tresses. “When brushing your hair always start and the ends and work your way up to the roots for minimal damage,” says our expert.
Related: Ten hair must-haves for every woman

Thinkstock

5/5 5. Use cheap styling irons

“Invest in a good quality styling iron with ceramic plates to save your hair from being fried!” says Oscar, who recommends the GHD Eclipse Styler.

Related: The top 5 most requested celeb haircuts

Thinkstock

More Galleries

Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida