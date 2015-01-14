Why women should shave their faces

10/10 It isn't a new technique

While dermaplaning is becoming increasingly popular, it isn't a new concept. Vintage Hollywood stars including Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor are said to have been fans of the effect of de-fuzzing their faces.



Kerry thinks that the myth that hairs will grow back thicker and darker is what prevents women from embracing dermaplaning. "Women need to learn that shaving is not just for men and get over that's is a masculine thing to do!" she says. "Men tend to have really nice skin because they are shaving everyday and getting the benefits from that exfoliation.



"I always wonder, why is it that shaving your legs, under arms and private areas are acceptable for women, but shaving your face is so controversial? I hope to help educate women on the benefits of shaving at home."



Kerry wants to inform women about what really happens to regrowth when you shave your face, "that the hairs on your face, called vellus, when removed, grow back exactly the same way every time!"

Evening Standard/Getty Images