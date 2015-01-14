Why women should shave their faces

The average woman would be insulted if you told her she needed to shave her face, but according to aesthetician and skincare expert Kerry Benjamin it’s something that should be part of every woman’s skincare regimen.
As Kerry explains, there are a number of benefits to shaving, also known by the less intimidating term 'dermaplaning', which are largely centred around exfoliation. It can smooth out fine lines, stimulate collagen production, allow skincare products to penetrate deeper and makeup to go on smoother.
It’s inexpensive, easy to do at home, and your “skin appears brighter and dewier,” says Kerry.
Using a women's shaver like this one from Remington is Kerry's preferred method. "For the women's shaver, you'll want your skin to be dry, and the proper technique is to pull the skin taut, shaving downward in short strokes with the razor at a 45-degree angle against the skin."
Follow up with a hydrating serum, moisturiser and an SPF.
You can use a regular razor too. "Wet your skin, apply a cleanser, creamy or gel, and shave in downward strokes from your ear across your cheek and down to your jawline," says Kerry. "Then go from your jawline down your neck. Finally, from the top of your hairline towards your eyebrows. Sometimes I'll do this in the shower for a quick exfoliation."
One thing to remember: DON'T use the same razor for your body and your face.
If you're hesitant about shaving your face at home you can visit a beauty therapist to have the procedure done professionally. "A professional dermaplaning treatment is a deeper exfoliation than shaving at home as professionals use a much sharper tool, but they both remove the dead outer skin and vellus hairs," explains Kerry. "A professional dermaplane treatment is done with the skin dry typically followed up with a peel, serums and moisturiser."
There's no need to lather up like a man, says Kerry. "The main purpose for shaving is exfoliation and removing the baby vellus hairs, this is best achieved with dry skin."
It's a common misconception that regrowth will be dark and stubbly. "Your hair grows back the exact same way," says Kerry. "You are not changing the structure of your follicle, the color and thickness or your hair will be exactly the same once it has grown out. The fine hair on your face is called vellus hair, and when it is shaved, it grows back the same way."
If you decide to stop shaving, the hair will grown back with a blunt edge. "Give it a day or two, and your natural soft vellus hair will grow back to the same texture as it was before," she says.
Here are Kerry's don'ts when it comes to shaving your face:
• Push too hard, let the blade do the work.
• Use the same razor on your body for your face.
• Use a retinol or retinae directly after shaving.
• Shave with make up or skin care product – your face should be cleansed thoroughly and ideally dry for optimal results.
Once you start shaving, you're not locked in for a lifetime. "You don't have to continue to shave, but once you see all the benefits, you're going to love the way your skin looks and feels with the added exfoliation and smoothness from the hair removal," enthuses Kerry. "It takes such a small amount of time to do, especially after you've done it several times, that it will just become part of your beauty regimen. If you decide to stop, your hair will grow back exactly as it was before, same color, texture and length."
For daily care, says Kerry, apply a serum, moisturiser and SPF after shaving. "To get a deeper exfoliation, I recommend applying a light AHA or enzyme peel after shaving once or twice a month followed by serums, moisturiser and SPF."
While dermaplaning is becoming increasingly popular, it isn't a new concept. Vintage Hollywood stars including Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor are said to have been fans of the effect of de-fuzzing their faces.
Kerry thinks that the myth that hairs will grow back thicker and darker is what prevents women from embracing dermaplaning. "Women need to learn that shaving is not just for men and get over that's is a masculine thing to do!" she says. "Men tend to have really nice skin because they are shaving everyday and getting the benefits from that exfoliation.
"I always wonder, why is it that shaving your legs, under arms and private areas are acceptable for women, but shaving your face is so controversial? I hope to help educate women on the benefits of shaving at home."
Kerry wants to inform women about what really happens to regrowth when you shave your face, "that the hairs on your face, called vellus, when removed, grow back exactly the same way every time!"
