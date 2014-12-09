News

The Evolution Of Katie Price's Boobs

1/11 1996

This was Katie Price’s - then known as Jordan - first test photoshoot. Her boobs were au naturel and beautiful. Then surgery began…

Getty

2/11 1999

Here Price’s boobs are noticeably larger, around a D or DD. By now she’s had a couple of breast augmentations, but her baps are still a work in progress.

Getty

3/11 2001

The big-busted, trashy look that Price became famous for is almost perfected by this time. By now she has already had four boob jobs to boost her chest to a GG-cup.

Getty

4/11 2002

With norks this big, it wasn’t long before Price was a Playboy Playmate. You could land a jumbo jet on her chest by this stage.

Getty

5/11 2003

Jordan arrives at her 25th birthday bash looking scarily tacky.

Getty

6/11 2006

After meeting husband number one of three, Price decides to downsize her chest. She goes from a GG-cup to a FF-cup, even though she was after a C-cup. Worried her boobs look too far apart, she had another operation, her sixth, to set them straight.

Getty

7/11 2009

Price parties in Ibiza with the girls glammed up in gold.

Getty

8/11 2010

Price continues to don her mounds in metallics, this time opting for a silver sparkly number.

Getty

9/11 2012

Price launches a range of summer lingerie for every woman who wants a bra that offers absolutely no support but would look good in a soft porn video.

Getty

10/11 June 2014

Price, looking like Rainbow Bright on acid, shows off her juggernauts in all their glory in one of their last FF-cup displays.

Getty

11/11 December 2014

Price’s famous pillows are almost completely gone. The swings and roundabouts of surgery leave the 36-year-old almost exactly where she started, following her seventh operation. We beg you – please just leave them alone!

YouGossip

