How To Pack Your Beauty Bag Like A Pro

2/6 Skye Gilkeson, blogger

“I’m pedantic about toiletry and make up bags I buy. A hook is essential, so they can hang on the bathroom door and don’t take up valuable bench space. I make sure it has three separate plastic compartments: one for shower items, such as shampoo, cleanser and body wash; another for moisturisers, serums, toothpaste and the like; and my tools such as razors and tweezers. Mini Tupperware containers are great for packing body moisturisers or oils if you can’t get a travel-sized versions, avoiding spills or breaks.”



David Jones Abella bag with hook, $34.95.