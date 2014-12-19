How To Pack Your Beauty Bag Like A Pro

It’s happened to all of us: touchdown at your holiday destination only to discover the fake tan, shampoo and/or sunscreen have spilled throughout your suitcase. Not this summer. With the travel season ahead we asked the beauty pros for their tips and tricks on how to pack the essentials without any mid-air breaks and spills.
“I’m pedantic about toiletry and make up bags I buy. A hook is essential, so they can hang on the bathroom door and don’t take up valuable bench space. I make sure it has three separate plastic compartments: one for shower items, such as shampoo, cleanser and body wash; another for moisturisers, serums, toothpaste and the like; and my tools such as razors and tweezers. Mini Tupperware containers are great for packing body moisturisers or oils if you can’t get a travel-sized versions, avoiding spills or breaks.”
David Jones Abella bag with hook, $34.95.
“QVS travel bottles are super light and amazing at saving space. They also have smaller travel pots perfect for your face moisturiser, masks and exfoliants. Another great trick is to buy a seven-day vitamin box and use it to store your jewellery.”
QVS Travel jars, $4.20. 02 9317 6500.
“I collect mini sizes of products I love and keep them in a massive duffel bag, separated into smaller travel bags. Otherwise I decant my products into smaller bottles from Manicare. Before each trip I spend a good 20 minutes going through all my minis and choosing the perfect beauty routine for my destination. It’s a bit OCD but I love it. I take Jo Malone sample size fragrances for the plane as they’re so refreshing and uplifting.”
Manicare Cosmetics bottles, from $4.95.
“My toiletry bag has a mini version of all my essentials, such as miniature La Prairie shampoo and conditioners – I’m not a fan of hotel hair products. I always transfer my liquids like foundations, fake tan and moisturisers in to sandwich snap-lock bags to avoid anything breaking and leaking onto my clothes. I learnt the hard way.”
“I focus on packing dual-purpose products such as a cheek and lip stain to save on space. I also pop things that I think could open into a small zip-lock bag to avoid any accidental spills.”
ModelCo Daily Face Mattifying Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF50+, $25, modelco.com.au, Stila Convertible Cheek + Lip Color, $34,mecca.com.au.