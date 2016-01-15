It's the 'lob' (long bob) and we love it. Lara Bingle's star has been on the rise ever since she chopped her hair short last year, kicking off a major trend.
While Beyonce is a dedicated style chameleon, of all her various looks we love her bouncy bob the best.
The style chameleon blew us all away last year when she chopped off her luscious locks in favour of a chic cut. While she changed her hairstyle again within days, we loved this short look on the star.
She's known for her trademark brown hair, so when Kim Kardashian debuted bleached blonde hair at Paris Fashion Week last year, the world went insane. Not only that, but the reality star had also chopped off her mane.
The Victoria's Secret angel gave the biggest hint that she was thinking of leaving the franchise when she posted a selfie of this über short cut to her social media pages after the much-hyped show.
Not only is Hilary Duff one of the most successful Disney stars to come out of the Disney Channel but this year she also proved she can just about rock any look. The star showcased her shorter locks three weeks ago and we think it completely suits her.
Like many up and coming celebs before her (looking at you, Emma Watson), Jennifer Lawrence knew a new 'do' is one of the most reliable methods to signal a switch from teen star to grown-up actor.
While Gigi Hadid fooled us all by making us believe she had gone for the chop when she appeared at the American Music Awards, her chic look was actually a faux bob. We still think she pulled it off quite well.
In August Katie Holmes showed off this shoulder-grazing bob to the world and she hasn't looked back since.
After chopping her locks into a pixie cut in 2010, we didn't think Emma Watson could experiment much more with her hair. But how wrong we were. In December, the star stepped out looked très chic with a trendy bob, perfectly framing her petite face.