10 of The Best Aussie Beauty Buys

To celebrate Australia Day we’ve rounded up the best beauty buys locally made and owned. You beauty!
Former beauty editor and founder of blog ZoTheySay, Zoe Foster-Blake, launched her own range of no-nonsense beauty essentials. Her Go-To range includes skin essentials such as such as cleanser, moisturiser and body oil with a rose hip oil launching later next month. Our pick? The skin-brightening Exfoliating Swipeys, $45.95.
Naked Tan Australia was launched by Lea Taylor eight years ago for women looking to get that beautiful bronzed glow in a jiffy. Our pick is the Goddess Bronzing Mousse, $35.99, which leaves the skin tanned in just two hours and lasts up to seven days.
There’s no doubt Jennifer Hawkins is a true Aussie beauty. Her J-Bronze range of tanning products have been popular ever since they hit the shelves. Our pick is the recently released J-Bronze Daily Beauty Balm SPF50, $19.95, not only because it provides great protection from the blazing Aussie sun, but it also doubles as a moisturiser and a light foundation. Best of all, it’s less than $20. Winning.
We love evo’s no-nonsense attitude to hair. Their motto ‘saving ordinary humans from themselves’ particularly applies to our own hair woes! To save our hair from dryness disaster, we love their evo the great hydrator moisture mask, $29.95.
Luma Cosmetics took more than two years for Aussie supermodel and founder Jess Hart to create. We love the nude tones throughout the range for that natural beauty look, particularly the Nude Shimmer Sheer Lipstick, $19.95.
Aspect is an Australian owned cosmeceutical brand. It’s gentle enough for anyone to use but also contains some highly concentrated active ingredients that give noticeable results. Their Retinol Brulee is great for a brighter, more even complexion, without any irritation.
Jurlique is almost as iconic as Vegemite. What started as a hubby and wife team on an organic and biodynamic farm 30 years ago has resulted in one of the world’s top skincare brands. We heart the Jurlique Nutri-Define with Biosome5 Superior Retexturising Facial Serum, $145, which leaves skin soft, smooth and glowing.
Napoleon Perdis has been the Aussie darling of the makeup world ever since he opened his first store on Sydney’s Oxford Street 20 years ago. Now he is in the midst of taking over the globe with his flamboyant style. Our pick is the cult classic Auto Pilot Pre-Foundation Skin Primer, $59, which is a must-have for every makeup kit.
Revitanail is an Aussie brand that has been around for more than 20 years. Aside from making your nails pretty with their gorgeous colours, their products keep your hands looking like they’ve had a professional mani. We love the Nail Strengthener, $29.95, which hardens nails and keeps them from peeling or chipping, no matter how much you put them through.
Jojoba oil is one of the most deeply nourishing natural oils on the market. The father-daughter duo behind The Jojoba Company planted their first crop on the family farm at Yenda, NSW, more than a decade ago. Their 100% Natural Australian Jojoba, $19.95, contains powerful antioxidants to help combat wrinkles.
Al'chemy is part of the Purist group of beauty products, which all use only natural, ethical ingredients. We love the Al'chemy Lavender & Anthyllis Leave-In Conditioner, $19.95 that uses nourishing Australian jojoba and certified organic avocado oil to leave hair silky soft without any greasiness.