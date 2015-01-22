News

Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

Best Beauty Looks Of The Week: Anne Hathaway

1/9 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway adds drama to a virginal white pantsuit with statement smoky eyes (we love the bob 'do too!).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2/9 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

A pregnant Kate Middleton glows at the opening of the new Kensington Leisure Centre in London.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Most Surprising Fashion Moments

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image

3/9 Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne wears a slash of red on her signature smirk at the YSL Loves Your Lips Party in London.

RELATED: Models You Need To Follow On Instagram

Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic

4/9 Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo lets her eyes do the talking with warm metallic tones at the Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party this week.

RELATED: J.Lo's Riskiest Outfits

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

5/9 Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson, 35, is luminous at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

6/9 Julianne Moore

An elegantly top-knotted Julianne Moore attends Museum of the Moving Image held in her honour this week in New York.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

7/9 Alexa Chung

Trendsetting model Alexa Chung makes looking beautiful appear easy at the Alexa Chung for AG New York Launch Party.

RELATED: 15 Fashionistas To Watch In 2015

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

8/9 Keira Knightley

While her red carpet choices often divide critics, Keira Knightley's hair and makeup team deserve an award of their own for the star's look at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

9/9 Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham's peroxide punk look for Elle in the US is her best magazine cover yet.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous Magazine Covers In History

Elle Magazine

