Anne Hathaway adds drama to a virginal white pantsuit with statement smoky eyes (we love the bob 'do too!).
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A pregnant Kate Middleton glows at the opening of the new Kensington Leisure Centre in London.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image
Cara Delevingne wears a slash of red on her signature smirk at the YSL Loves Your Lips Party in London.
Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic
J.Lo lets her eyes do the talking with warm metallic tones at the Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party this week.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson, 35, is luminous at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
An elegantly top-knotted Julianne Moore attends Museum of the Moving Image held in her honour this week in New York.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Trendsetting model Alexa Chung makes looking beautiful appear easy at the Alexa Chung for AG New York Launch Party.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
While her red carpet choices often divide critics, Keira Knightley's hair and makeup team deserve an award of their own for the star's look at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lena Dunham's peroxide punk look for Elle in the US is her best magazine cover yet.
Elle Magazine